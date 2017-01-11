Snow left Galbraith trails ‘a total giggle fest’ for mountain bikers

Eric Brown is featured on Galbraith Mountain’s Atomic Dog Trail in the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition’s Jan. 2 video trail report for the south side of Galbraith Mountain. Brandon Watts was the photographer.
The bike coalition, which maintains and builds trails on Galbraith, reported the upper mountain still had 6- to 8-inches of snow in places. Mid-mountain above the blue rock had 4- to 6-inches of snow but was mostly rideable on the trails with tree cover.
The organization’s Facebook post noted: “Last Call, Dogpatch, Three Pigs, Jack & the Beanstalk, Pony Express and Atomic Dog are all good! A-Dog was a total giggle fest. Be careful riding on Galbraith Lane ... super icy and sketchy.”
Comments