Craig Hill: Decade later, Mount Rainier flood recovery not done

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:09 Fatal crash slows traffic through Fife

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park