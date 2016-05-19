Ski to Sea road biking leg a rush to Everson for cyclists

Kulshan Cycles team member Kayla Kaiser runs through the finish line to complete the 2015 Ski to Sea Race at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015. Kulshan Cycles won the women's division.
Mountain biker Russell Stevenson, right, smiles back to Boundary Bay Brewery teammate Dorian Wolter after exchanging the timing chip at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., during the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24, 2015. Stevenson was held up at the railroad tracks at Harris Avenue as a train passed but finished second place overall.
Kristen McKenzie with Boomer's Drive-In takes off on the final leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015. Boomer's Drive-In won the Competitive Mixed division and finished 18th overall.
Margaret Williams of Blaine, Wash., feeds a seagull while waiting for the kayakers to begin arriving at Fairhaven Marine Park during the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Spectators wait for the kayakers of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race to begin landing at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015.
Logan Wetzel with Klicks Running & Walking hops over the dismount barrier at the finish line of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday, May 24, 2015. Klicks Running & Walking came won the Whatcom County Open division and finished 3rd place overall.
Kayla Kaiser with Kulshan Cycles begins the mountain biking leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Aeromech kayaker Sean Rice approaches the beach at Fairhaven Marine Park after completing his leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Sean Rice, right, with Aeromech hops out of his kayak after at Fairhaven Marine Park after completing the kayak leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015.
Kulshan Cycles team member Kayla Kaiser drops her bike off before heading to the finish line to complete the 2015 Ski to Sea Race at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Saturday May 24, 2015. Kulshan Cycles won the woman's division.
Kristen McKenzie with Boomer's Drive-In crosses the finish line of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Fairhaven, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015. Boomer's Drive-In won 1st place in the Competitive Mixed division and 18th overall.
A train approaches Fairhaven Marine Park during the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015.
Images from the 2015 Sea to Ski kayak to mountain biking and finish line at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015.
Images from the kayak to mountain biking and finish line at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Saturday May 23, 2015.
Nadine Mueller with Boundary Bay Brewery Woman clocks in after finishing the final leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Saturday May 23, 2015. Boundary Bay Brewery won the woman's Competitive division and 22nd overall.
Images from the 2015 Sea to Ski finish line at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015.
Images from the kayak to mountain biking and finish line at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Saturday May 23, 2015.
Images from the kayak to mountain biking and finish line at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Saturday May 23, 2015.
Kayla Kaiser is hugged by her Kulshan Brewery teammates after finishing the 2015 Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday May 24, 2015.
Images from the kayak to mountain biking and finish line at Fairhaven Marine Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Saturday May 23, 2015.
Athletes compete in the canoe leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24, in Whatcom County, Washington.
Nolan Brady of Aeromech / Sensible.Technology competes in the mountain bike leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24, in Whatcom County, Washington.
Carrie Montgomery and Lynn Capen of Boundary Bay Brewery Women's compete in the canoe leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24, in Whatcom County, Washington.
Danny Kelly-Stallings and Chris Walstad of Six Lawyers and Two Useful People attempt to to free themselves from a snag during the canoe leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24, in Whatcom County, Washington.
Kayla Kaiser of Kulshan Cycles competes in the mountain bike leg of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24, in Whatcom County, Washington.
Canoe teams head down the Nooksack River during the annual Ski to Sea Race at Riverside Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Road bikers hand off to canoe teams during the annual Ski to Sea Race at Marine Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Runners hit the road at Mt. Baker Ski Area on Sunday, May 24 at the start of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race, which was forced to cancel the skiing legs this year due to poor snowpack in the Cascades this year.
The Bellingham Herald
Runners hit the road at Mt. Baker Ski Area on Sunday, May 24 at the start of the 2015 Ski to Sea Race, which was forced to cancel the skiing legs this year due to poor snowpack in the Cascades this year.
Competitors in the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24.
Road biking during annual Ski to Sea Race in Everson Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Road bikers hand off to canoe teams during the annual Ski to Sea Race at Riverside Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Canoe teams head down the Nooksack River during the annual Ski to Sea Race at Riverside Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Canoe teams head down the Nooksack River during the annual Ski to Sea Race at Riverside Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Canoe teams head down the Nooksack River during the annual Ski to Sea Race at Riverside Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Canoe teams wait to launch during the annual Ski to Sea Race at Riverside Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Canoe teams during annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
A mascot adorns a canoe competing in the 2015 Ski to Sea Race at Riverside Park in Everson on Sunday, May 24.
At Marine Park during annual Ski to Sea Race in Everson Sunday, May 24, 2015.
The canoe team from Aeromech was the first to pull into Hovander Homestead Park near Ferndale during the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24.
Canoe teams hand off to the cross country biker during annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
At Hovander Park in Ferndale during annual Ski to Sea Race Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Hovander Park in Ferndale during annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Cross-country bikers hand off to kayakers during annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Cross-country bikers hand off to kayakers during annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Kayakers wait at Zuanich Point Park during the annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Kayakers at Zuanich Point Park during the annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
Kayakers wait at Zuanich Point Park during the annual Ski to Sea Race in Bellingham, Sunday, May 24, 2015.
The mountain biker for Aeromech crosses the finish line in the 2015 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 24.
Kevin Calhoun of North Vancouver, B.C., riding for the Boundary Bay team, rests after completing the cross-country cycling leg at Zuanich Park on Sunday, May 24. Calhoun was hit by a deer on the course and had to finish the leg with a front flat tire.
