Here's who is leading the 2018 Ski to Sea race in Bellingham

We're coming up on the last legs of the 2018 Ski to Sea race. Race organizers are expecting the first kayakers to finish at about 1:45 p.m. First boat in the water was Boomer's Drive-In.
As racers enter the kayak event, the top three race teams overall are Boomer's Drive-In in first place, Beavers Tree Service in second, and Epic Kayaks in third, according to the Ski to Sea official app.
Paddling for Beavers Tree Service is world-record holder Brandon Nelson.
Boomer's Drive-In completes in the competitive open while Beavers Tree Service competes in the Whatcom County open division.
First to finish in the cross-county ski race was Tallon Noble of Epic Kayaks. Brent Molsberry came in first on the downhill ski for Beavers Tree Service. Finishing first in the run was Juan Castillo for Boomer's Drive-In. Ben Shaklee was first in the road bike leg, for Beavers Tree Service. Glenn Bond and Bob Woodman for Epic Kayaks were first in the canoe leg. First in cyclocross was Stephen Dempsey for Boomer's Drive-In.
As top teams began cyclocross, several teams were no longer is the competition, including Just Out For a Rip, Young Bucks, The Outsiders, Burning Bunions, Baker Buds, Wanderlust 1 and 2, Nacho Average Dudes.
The seven-leg relay stretches 94 miles from Mt. Baker Ski Area to Bellingham Bay, off Marine Park.
