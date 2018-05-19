New park, same fun for Bellingham’s Junior Ski to Sea race

Eight-seven teams participated in the 2018 Junior Ski to Sea Race Saturday at Zuanich Point Park on the Bellingham waterfront. Six-member teams in three divisions ran the five-leg race of running, Hula Hoop partner race, biking, soccer and an obstacle course.
The race, presented by Haggen Northwest Fresh, is for participants who are in third grade or older. It’s traditionally held at Lake Padden Park, but was moved this year with sewage improvements planned there.
It’s an annual tradition in Bellingham that helps reinforce a sense of community and it encourages athleticism and teamwork, according to Shelli Jones, marketing coordinator for the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which organizes the race.
