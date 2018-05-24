Waiting for your Ski to Sea team to finish? There’s plenty to do in Fairhaven

Western Washington University students, Synden Ratzlaff and Sam Witus, enjoy fish and chips and chicken strips in April 2014 at Fairhaven Fish and Chips. Thousands of people will descend on Fairhaven Sunday for the annual Fairhaven Festival and Ski to Sea. They come to hear music, enjoy a beer and wine garden and check out food booths, arts and craft vendors, exhibits and children’s activities. Staff The Bellingham Herald file