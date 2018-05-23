With the parade returning, here are some of the events surrounding Ski to Sea weekend

Here’s a brief schedule of the main Ski to Sea events:
Bellingham Public Library Book Sale
This popular annual event, hosted by the Friends of the Bellingham Public Library to benefit library programs and encourage literacy, always offers a large selection of books and media for all ages, and tables are restocked continually.
Remaining hours for the 2018 sale are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, when most books are $1; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, which is half-price day; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, when it costs $4 per bag. The sale will be held in the Lecture Room of the downtown library, 210 Central Ave. Details: 360-778-7250, friendslibrary3@gmail.com.
Ski to Sea Block Party
5-11 p.m. Friday, Boundary Bay Beer Garden, 1107 Railroad Ave. Food and beverage; all ages welcome. The Atlantics play at 5:30 p.m. and MOTUS performs at 8:30 p.m.. Don’t forget to snag a pint of the Ski to Sea IPA, the official beer of the race. It is available on tap at Boundary Bay and to-go in growlers and now in cans. Details: bbaybrewery.com, 360-647-5593.
Whatcom County Memorial Day Parade
A Marine Corps league based in Bellingham stepped up and raised enough money to hold the parade when the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced it would no longer put on the Blossomtime Parade. Like it’s predecessor, the Memorial Day Parade will be held at noon and follow the same route, starting at Alabama Street and Cornwall Avenue and finishing at North State Street and York Street. The parade’s theme this year is “Celebrating Our Communities, Remembering Our Heroes.” In the past, the parade has included marching bands, floats, fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, dance troupes, clowns, Bellingham SeaHawkers, community walking groups and horses. More details available on the parade’s Facebook page.
Cyclocross Pre-Ride
Sections of the Ski to Sea cyclocross leg are on private property, with no trespassing except for this practice time and on race day. The course will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Whatcom County and will be marked, but riders must obey all rules of the road, including stop signs and signals, because there won’t be flaggers or officers at intersections. Details: skitosea.com/cyclocross-bike.
Ski to Sea Race
The highlight event of Ski to Sea is the annual seven-leg relay race from Mt. Baker Ski Area to Marine Park in Bellingham. Start time: 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the ski area. Top teams finish about six hours later. Finish line festivities at the park include food vendors, beer garden, sponsor booths, spectator viewing and Ski to Sea merchandise. Details: skitosea.com.
Historic Fairhaven Festival
The family-friendly festival is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday between 10th and 11th streets and Mill and McKenzie avenues. The beer-and-wine garden (noon to 7 p.m.) and live music main stage are at 11th and McKenzie, with arts and craft vendors, exhibits from nonprofits and children’s activities on district streets and the Village Green. Variety of food booths on site. Free admission. Parking is difficult, so take a WTA bus.
From Fairhaven, walk to Marine Park to watch Ski to Sea kayakers arrive. Race information, photos and exhibitors will be at the park.
Main stage at 11th Street and McKenzie Avenue
▪ D’vas and Dudes
▪ Space Band
▪ Sunset Superman
Green Stage at the Village Green, 10th Street and Mill Avenue
▪ Out of the Ashes
▪ Bellingham Silk Road Dancers and friends
Details: fairhaven.com/event/fairhaven-festival.
