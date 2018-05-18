Boomer’s Drive-In team kayaker Austin Kieffer, center, crosses the finish line in first place accompanied by friends and teammates, from left to right, Juan Castillo, Michael Molnar, Mischa Burnett and Michael Finley at the 2017 Ski to Sea race on Sunday, May 28.
Ski to Sea

Here’s a look at team entries for 2018 Ski to Sea race

Bellingham Herald Staff

May 18, 2018 10:03 PM

As of May 4

Bib

Team

Division

001

BEAVERS TREE SERVICE

Whatcom County Open

002

Bank of the Pacific

Competitive Open

003

Ludicrous Speed

Recreational Open

004

Apex EHS Services

Corporate

005

Ridiculous Speed

Recreational Open

006

ADVENTURE TEAM

Recreational Open

007

Team Gray-nola: the abs reawaken!

Recreational Mixed

008

SFH Legends

Recreational Open

009

Swedish First Hill Hybrid

Recreational Open

010

Mt Bakers Dozen

Recreational Open

011

A Dinosaur Ate My Team Name

Recreational Mixed

012

800 Pounds of Love

Masters

013

SYMBIONTS

Competitive Mixed

014

Boomer’s Drive-In Veterans

Veterans

015

Boomer’s Drive-In

Competitive Open

016

The Unorthodocs

Competitive Open

017

Exxel Pacific

Corporate

018

Exxel Pacific Too

Corporate

019

Exxel Pacific - Three!

Corporate

020

Koala Borealis

Recreational Mixed

021

Sweet & Salty

Recreational Mixed

022

Undetermined

Masters

023

Straight Up GOAT

Recreational Mixed

024

Positive Drainage

Recreational Mixed

025

Nordic Death

Recreational Open

026

Down To Finish

Recreational Open

027

Leave it to Beavers

Recreational Women

028

Two Cubed To Finish

Competitive Open

029

Mass Wasting

Competitive Open

030

The Real Housewives of Whatcom County

Competitive Women

031

Bellingham Firefighters

Corporate

032

Scallywags

Recreational Mixed

033

(p)Terodactyl Dance Party

Recreational Open

034

The Evergreens

Recreational Open

035

Notorious Bi.o.E.

Recreational Mixed

036

Team Canada

Competitive Open

037

The Better Halves

Competitive Open

038

Pflueger Inc.

Recreational Open

039

Jacks Bicycle Center Queens of Dirt

Whatcom County Women

040

Nooksackulous

Competitive Open

041

Team Morning Wood

Recreational Open

042

Party Essentials

Recreational Open

043

MED-TAC

Recreational Mixed

044

Otter Control

Recreational Mixed

045

EssentialTen

High School

046

Harris Reinforcer’s

Recreational Open

047

Undead Alpacas

Recreational Mixed

048

Josh’s Hammer

Recreational Open

049

Jetsam

Recreational Open

050

Flotsam

Recreational Open

051

How do you know Marissa?

Competitive Open

052

Squires

Competitive Mixed

053

2Breezy

Corporate

054

Dragons

Recreational Mixed

055

Team Canada and Friends, Eh!

Recreational Mixed

056

Wolfpack

Competitive Mixed

057

T-Wrecks

Recreational Mixed

058

The Industrial Vibrators

Masters

059

Race like a Zombie

Recreational Mixed

060

GREY HARES

Veterans

061

Moose on the Loose

Recreational Mixed

062

MONKEYWRENCH GANG

Competitive Open

063

Nacho Average Ladies

Recreational Women

064

Pain Don’t Hurt

Recreational Open

065

Fresh off the Couch

Recreational Open

066

Sta(b)le Geniuses

Recreational Open

067

Buzzin’ Cousins

Family

068

Thunder Gun Express 2: Electric Boogaloo

Recreational Open

069

Powder to Chowder

Recreational Open

070

We Should Have Practiced

Recreational Open

071

Tumwater Shadies 26th Ski to Sea

Recreational Open

072

Evergreenhorns

Recreational Open

073

kadlec

Recreational Mixed

074

The Locust Rundgrave Band Ski to Sea Race Tea

Competitive Open

075

The Loose Rainflies

Competitive Open

076

BFF’S(BARLEAN’S FLAX FANATICS)

Competitive Open

077

Slow Motion to the Ocean

Recreational Mixed

078

Perpetual Darkhorses

Recreational Mixed

079

Bringing Dadbod Back

Recreational Open

080

my safe word will be WHiskey

Recreational Open

081

Jack’s Bicycle Center Queens of Dirt

Competitive Women

082

Zombie LLamas

Recreational Mixed

083

Thine Shlepps

Family

084

Bill Murray is My Spirit Animal

Competitive Open

085

Grommets and Gimbals

Recreational Mixed

086

Door Knobs

Recreational Open

087

Praying For A Miracle

Recreational Open

088

Inn at Lynden

Whatcom County Open

089

No retreat. No surrender.

Recreational Open

090

....Hold My Beer

Competitive Open

091

Baby Got Yak

Competitive Open

092

greeneggs and bellingham

Recreational Open

093

The Fantastic Four (+ 4)

Family

094

The Tall, the Short and the Ugly

Competitive Open

095

Gang Green

Corporate

096

Wander Women

Car-Free

097

Procrastination at Its Finest

Recreational Mixed

098

Mad Bear Pig

Competitive Mixed

099

Wild Rumpus

Competitive Mixed

100

Moore Heckrodts

Family

101

UCNW

Recreational Open

102

Flabangas

Competitive Women

103

Wicked Pickett

Family

104

Seattle ICO

Recreational Mixed

105

Ferndale Alliance Church & Friends

Recreational Open

106

Hot Cop’s Crotch Rocks

Recreational Open

107

DAPPER SNAPPER

Whatcom County Open

108

Tiger Construction

Corporate

109

Half & Half

Veterans

110

Glazed and Bemused

Recreational Mixed

111

Haggen Northwest Fresh

Corporate

112

Gnome Champ Ski

Recreational Open

113

Bassetti Blazers

Recreational Open

114

MasterBakers

Competitive Open

115

The I.V. Leaguers

Recreational Mixed

116

TBD

Recreational Mixed

117

Northwestern Mutual - team won

Corporate

118

Northwestern Mutual - team too

Corporate

119

Wander Brewing

Whatcom County Open

120

Something Ridiculous

Recreational Open

121

The Brew Crew

Recreational Open

122

Tonga’s Dream Team

High School

123

Kulshan CrossFit

Whatcom County Open

124

Neiner Neiner Weiner

Competitive Open

125

Kulshan CrossFit Lady Killers

Whatcom County Women

126

Team WRS

Corporate

127

Alpine Ascents International

Corporate

128

Wasted Potential

Recreational Mixed

129

Coaches & Mimosas

Recreational Mixed

130

The Shi Talking Mushrooms

Recreational Open

131

Nacho Average Dudes

Recreational Open

132

Dashing Dachshunds

Competitive Women

133

The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 1

Recreational Mixed

134

The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 2

Recreational Mixed

135

Gin & Tonic Hot Tub

Recreational Open

136

Geohazards

Masters

137

Beer&Tacos

Recreational Mixed

138

Rain Forest, Rain!

Recreational Women

139

Sad Lads

Recreational Open

140

Public Enema #2

Recreational Women

141

SRK is 50! To the pain...

Recreational Mixed

142

Snailed It

Competitive Mixed

143

Sixteen-Eleven Kimchi Brigade

Recreational Open

144

Team Harambe

Recreational Open

145

Morrobros

Recreational Mixed

146

Ping Pong Club

Whatcom County Open

147

Cabin Thrashers

Recreational Open

148

Stones Throw Brewery Hustlers

Competitive Mixed

149

Kid Goats

High School

150

Sweaty Melons

Competitive Open

151

Wanderlust 1

Recreational Open

152

Wanderlust 2

Recreational Open

153

Best Game of Tag Ever!

Recreational Open

154

There’s Got to be a Closer Bay!

Recreational Mixed

155

Legal Cowboy

Recreational Open

156

ICF 1

Corporate

157

ICF 2

Corporate

158

Overcome by Events

Recreational Open

159

Geeks and Greeks

Recreational Mixed

160

NWIC Eagles

Recreational Open

161

G-Spot

Whatcom County Mixed

162

Moceri Construction

Corporate

163

Schmidt Orthodontics Greatest American Heroes

Masters

164

Ski to Sea Sissies

Competitive Women

165

Anacortes All ****’s

Recreational Mixed

166

Team to beat: Sesame Street

Recreational Open

167

Baker Buds

Recreational Mixed

168

Brandon Nelson Partners

Whatcom County Women

169

The Barelies

Recreational Open

170

On Your Left

Whatcom County Women

171

On Your Right

Recreational Open

172

Tony’s Coffee

Whatcom County Mixed

173

Fast and Bicurious

Recreational Mixed

174

West Seattle Glory

Recreational Open

175

Desolation Angels

Competitive Open

176

Blood, Sweat & Beers!

Whatcom County Mixed

177

Canoobers - Back in Action

Competitive Mixed

178

They Who Shall Not Be Named

Whatcom County Open

179

SHEroes

Competitive Women

180

Orange Drink

Recreational Mixed

181

Lazy Lloyds

Family

182

Valence

Recreational Open

183

Alpha Dogs

Corporate

184

Saturna Cap -Past Performance is No Guarantee

Corporate

185

Higher Plane Cabinets

Competitive Open

186

Vivienne’s Wild Side

Whatcom County Mixed

187

The Purple Cobras

Recreational Open

188

Team Audi

Competitive Open

189

Cascade Leadership Challenge

Recreational Open

190

We Need a Name!

Recreational Mixed

191

Michael and Sons

Family

192

Tricksy Hobbitses

Recreational Open

193

Come Back Here, You Coward!

Masters

194

The Ski Otters

Competitive Open

195

This American Carnage

Recreational Open

196

Marga-Relay-Ville

Recreational Open

197

I-be-pro-fun

Recreational Mixed

198

Parker and the Blunts

Recreational Open

199

Peoples Bank

Veterans

200

Teamy McTeamerson

Recreational Mixed

201

Stickers For Days

Recreational Mixed

202

Surfrider

Car-Free

203

HardCore Physio

Whatcom County Mixed

204

Burning Bunions

Recreational Open

205

Breadfarm Dough Boys

Competitive Open

206

Betties

Recreational Women

207

retrotec

Corporate

208

TBD

Car-Free

209

I will follow You into the PARK

Recreational Open

210

Peak of the Week!

Recreational Mixed

211

Rebound PT OT

Whatcom County Open

212

Emergency Reporting

Corporate

213

Scrambled Legs

Recreational Open

214

Speed Limited

Recreational Mixed

215

Azimuths

Recreational Women

216

Killa Dolphandas

Whatcom County Open

217

Shell Thunder

Corporate

218

James International

Recreational Open

219

Failure to Launch

Corporate

220

The Outsiders

Competitive Mixed

221

Team TMCF1

Competitive Open

222

Alcoa Intalco

Corporate

223

The Bridge Bellingham

Recreational Open

224

CorePhysio

Whatcom County Women

225

The Dumpster Divers

Recreational Mixed

226

Faithlife

Corporate

227

T-Mobile

Corporate

228

Off Constantly

Competitive Mixed

229

Suck Toes or Die Trying

High School

230

Mema’s Little Roadtrippers

Recreational Mixed

231

Saturna Cap - No Guarantee of Future Results

Recreational Mixed

232

WompMobile

Car-Free

233

WompMobile AMP

Car-Free

234

Galloping Gonads

Competitive Open

235

Cordata Dental

Family

236

Wander Brewing

Whatcom County Women

237

Beers Make Smart

Recreational Open

238

Life is a HYWAY

Recreational Mixed

239

Bombing Range Brewery

Recreational Open

240

The Very Stable Geniuses

Competitive Open

241

(Edited for content)birds

Competitive Mixed

242

Swedish First Hill Residents & SO’s

Recreational Open

243

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Corporate

244

Is This Where I Type The Teamname?

Recreational Open

245

Okanagan Express

Masters

246

Southwest Airlines Wingnuts

Corporate

247

LIFE Aesthetic Center

Competitive Open

248

Cobra Kai Cardiology - PHMG

Whatcom County Open

249

PNW Ladies Running Group

Recreational Women

250

Brio Laundry

Recreational Mixed

251

Euphoria in Fedoraia

Recreational Open

252

Lucid Consulting

Competitive Open

253

Peoples Bank - FDICyou@theFINISH

Recreational Open

254

PeaceHealth Strong Medicine- Kulshan CF

Recreational Open

255

Delicate Flowers

Competitive Mixed

256

Straight West Coast’n

Recreational Open

257

Probably Cheating

Competitive Mixed

258

Beautiful Disaster

Competitive Open

259

Peoples Bank WHJ

Veterans

260

brewSKI TO barSEAt

Recreational Mixed

261

The Luck Runs Out

Recreational Mixed

262

Three Legged Turtles

Recreational Open

263

Ski to Seamen

Recreational Open

264

Seeking Health, LLC

Corporate

265

We’re Not A Bunch of Patsies!

Recreational Mixed

266

WereHamsters

Recreational Mixed

267

Infinite Smiles Per Hour

Recreational Open

268

Heart on for Jesus

Competitive Open

269

Wood Stoners

Corporate

270

Alzheimer Society

Recreational Open

271

Bellingham Athletic Club

Recreational Open

272

A Team Has No Name

Recreational Mixed

273

Darwin’s Bulldogs

Veterans

274

The Cunning Stunts

Recreational Mixed

275

Alaska Federal Credit Union

Competitive Open

276

The Frantics

Competitive Open

277

Ragnarok 2.0

Whatcom County Open

278

Mount Baker Ravens

Veterans

279

Baker Boys

High School

280

A Mixed Bag of Nuts

Corporate

281

Arctic Burn

Recreational Mixed

282

The Snotrockets

Whatcom County Women

283

Team Jake

Whatcom County Open

284

Bank On Peoples

Recreational Mixed

285

The Steele Canoers

Recreational Open

286

Perfectenschlag

Recreational Open

287

Bill’s Boys

Family

288

Minor Threat

Whatcom County Open

289

2 Ski 2 Sea: A Go Dawgs Story

Recreational Open

290

Mostly Old Friends v4

Car-Free

291

The Iron Maidens

Recreational Women

292

Peaked at Pickles

Recreational Mixed

293

2 Ski 2 Sea JV Team B: A Go Dawgs Story

Recreational Open

294

What’s On Your List?

Recreational Open

295

Fresh and Friendly

Recreational Open

296

Cascade Dafo, Inc.

Recreational Open

297

Where’s Marv?

Family

298

Favinger Plumbing

Competitive Open

299

Thunderpussy

Recreational Mixed

300

Rocks Rolling Down Baker

Family

301

Young Bucks

Recreational Mixed

302

MILLS ELECTRIC SHOCKERS

Corporate

303

Ingraham High School

High School

304

Grace Based Race Pace

Recreational Mixed

305

Don’t Let Moe Down Hoedown

Recreational Open

306

Phillips 66

Corporate

307

Maddie and the 7 Grumps

Veterans

308

Team TJs “the night stockers”

Recreational Open

309

Half and Half

Competitive Mixed

310

Creative Juices

Recreational Mixed

311

7 plus 1 Wonders of the World

High School

312

Whatcom 7 Firefighters

Corporate

313

Turnt Up and Burnt Up

Competitive Open

314

Who Does the What Round Here

High School

315

City Haul

Competitive Open

316

Nuts about KINDness

Recreational Mixed

317

Barnhart Crane and Rigging

Whatcom County Mixed

318

Hot Apple Pirates

Recreational Open

319

Screamin’ Sheagles

Recreational Women

320

Best of the Northwest (botnw.com)

Competitive Open

321

#TeamDana

Recreational Open

322

Itek Energy

Corporate

323

Bellingham Baes

Whatcom County Open

324

Venus Envy

Recreational Women

325

Crash Test Dummies

Recreational Mixed

326

Man, are we gettin’ old or what?

Competitive Open

327

Legs Miserables

Recreational Mixed

328

Human Centaskied

Recreational Open

329

Paca’s Pals

Recreational Open

330

Bad Nuggets

High School

331

The Barnacles

Recreational Mixed

332

Tony’s 2

Competitive Open

333

Erin Baker’s

Corporate

334

Wreckers

Whatcom County Open

335

Cargill

Recreational Mixed

336

Janicki Spartans

Competitive Open

337

Janicki Mongols

Competitive Open

338

Manthey Momentum Women

Recreational Women

339

Fruit of the Zoom

Recreational Women

340

The Scandinavian Flicks

Recreational Mixed

341

verso l’alto

Recreational Mixed

342

Metcalf Hodges

Recreational Mixed

343

Fanatic Wombats

Competitive Open

344

VANDAMMAGE

Competitive Open

345

Misfits of Spirit

Recreational Mixed

