Here’s a look at team entries for 2018 Ski to Sea race

As of May 4
Bib
Team
Division
001
BEAVERS TREE SERVICE
Whatcom County Open
002
Bank of the Pacific
Competitive Open
003
Ludicrous Speed
Recreational Open
004
Apex EHS Services
Corporate
005
Ridiculous Speed
Recreational Open
006
ADVENTURE TEAM
Recreational Open
007
Team Gray-nola: the abs reawaken!
Recreational Mixed
008
SFH Legends
Recreational Open
009
Swedish First Hill Hybrid
Recreational Open
010
Mt Bakers Dozen
Recreational Open
011
A Dinosaur Ate My Team Name
Recreational Mixed
012
800 Pounds of Love
Masters
013
SYMBIONTS
Competitive Mixed
014
Boomer’s Drive-In Veterans
Veterans
015
Boomer’s Drive-In
Competitive Open
016
The Unorthodocs
Competitive Open
017
Exxel Pacific
Corporate
018
Exxel Pacific Too
Corporate
019
Exxel Pacific - Three!
Corporate
020
Koala Borealis
Recreational Mixed
021
Sweet & Salty
Recreational Mixed
022
Undetermined
Masters
023
Straight Up GOAT
Recreational Mixed
024
Positive Drainage
Recreational Mixed
025
Nordic Death
Recreational Open
026
Down To Finish
Recreational Open
027
Leave it to Beavers
Recreational Women
028
Two Cubed To Finish
Competitive Open
029
Mass Wasting
Competitive Open
030
The Real Housewives of Whatcom County
Competitive Women
031
Bellingham Firefighters
Corporate
032
Scallywags
Recreational Mixed
033
(p)Terodactyl Dance Party
Recreational Open
034
The Evergreens
Recreational Open
035
Notorious Bi.o.E.
Recreational Mixed
036
Team Canada
Competitive Open
037
The Better Halves
Competitive Open
038
Pflueger Inc.
Recreational Open
039
Jacks Bicycle Center Queens of Dirt
Whatcom County Women
040
Nooksackulous
Competitive Open
041
Team Morning Wood
Recreational Open
042
Party Essentials
Recreational Open
043
MED-TAC
Recreational Mixed
044
Otter Control
Recreational Mixed
045
EssentialTen
High School
046
Harris Reinforcer’s
Recreational Open
047
Undead Alpacas
Recreational Mixed
048
Josh’s Hammer
Recreational Open
049
Jetsam
Recreational Open
050
Flotsam
Recreational Open
051
How do you know Marissa?
Competitive Open
052
Squires
Competitive Mixed
053
2Breezy
Corporate
054
Dragons
Recreational Mixed
055
Team Canada and Friends, Eh!
Recreational Mixed
056
Wolfpack
Competitive Mixed
057
T-Wrecks
Recreational Mixed
058
The Industrial Vibrators
Masters
059
Race like a Zombie
Recreational Mixed
060
GREY HARES
Veterans
061
Moose on the Loose
Recreational Mixed
062
MONKEYWRENCH GANG
Competitive Open
063
Nacho Average Ladies
Recreational Women
064
Pain Don’t Hurt
Recreational Open
065
Fresh off the Couch
Recreational Open
066
Sta(b)le Geniuses
Recreational Open
067
Buzzin’ Cousins
Family
068
Thunder Gun Express 2: Electric Boogaloo
Recreational Open
069
Powder to Chowder
Recreational Open
070
We Should Have Practiced
Recreational Open
071
Tumwater Shadies 26th Ski to Sea
Recreational Open
072
Evergreenhorns
Recreational Open
073
kadlec
Recreational Mixed
074
The Locust Rundgrave Band Ski to Sea Race Tea
Competitive Open
075
The Loose Rainflies
Competitive Open
076
BFF’S(BARLEAN’S FLAX FANATICS)
Competitive Open
077
Slow Motion to the Ocean
Recreational Mixed
078
Perpetual Darkhorses
Recreational Mixed
079
Bringing Dadbod Back
Recreational Open
080
my safe word will be WHiskey
Recreational Open
081
Jack’s Bicycle Center Queens of Dirt
Competitive Women
082
Zombie LLamas
Recreational Mixed
083
Thine Shlepps
Family
084
Bill Murray is My Spirit Animal
Competitive Open
085
Grommets and Gimbals
Recreational Mixed
086
Door Knobs
Recreational Open
087
Praying For A Miracle
Recreational Open
088
Inn at Lynden
Whatcom County Open
089
No retreat. No surrender.
Recreational Open
090
....Hold My Beer
Competitive Open
091
Baby Got Yak
Competitive Open
092
greeneggs and bellingham
Recreational Open
093
The Fantastic Four (+ 4)
Family
094
The Tall, the Short and the Ugly
Competitive Open
095
Gang Green
Corporate
096
Wander Women
Car-Free
097
Procrastination at Its Finest
Recreational Mixed
098
Mad Bear Pig
Competitive Mixed
099
Wild Rumpus
Competitive Mixed
100
Moore Heckrodts
Family
101
UCNW
Recreational Open
102
Flabangas
Competitive Women
103
Wicked Pickett
Family
104
Seattle ICO
Recreational Mixed
105
Ferndale Alliance Church & Friends
Recreational Open
106
Hot Cop’s Crotch Rocks
Recreational Open
107
DAPPER SNAPPER
Whatcom County Open
108
Tiger Construction
Corporate
109
Half & Half
Veterans
110
Glazed and Bemused
Recreational Mixed
111
Haggen Northwest Fresh
Corporate
112
Gnome Champ Ski
Recreational Open
113
Bassetti Blazers
Recreational Open
114
MasterBakers
Competitive Open
115
The I.V. Leaguers
Recreational Mixed
116
TBD
Recreational Mixed
117
Northwestern Mutual - team won
Corporate
118
Northwestern Mutual - team too
Corporate
119
Wander Brewing
Whatcom County Open
120
Something Ridiculous
Recreational Open
121
The Brew Crew
Recreational Open
122
Tonga’s Dream Team
High School
123
Kulshan CrossFit
Whatcom County Open
124
Neiner Neiner Weiner
Competitive Open
125
Kulshan CrossFit Lady Killers
Whatcom County Women
126
Team WRS
Corporate
127
Alpine Ascents International
Corporate
128
Wasted Potential
Recreational Mixed
129
Coaches & Mimosas
Recreational Mixed
130
The Shi Talking Mushrooms
Recreational Open
131
Nacho Average Dudes
Recreational Open
132
Dashing Dachshunds
Competitive Women
133
The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 1
Recreational Mixed
134
The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 2
Recreational Mixed
135
Gin & Tonic Hot Tub
Recreational Open
136
Geohazards
Masters
137
Beer&Tacos
Recreational Mixed
138
Rain Forest, Rain!
Recreational Women
139
Sad Lads
Recreational Open
140
Public Enema #2
Recreational Women
141
SRK is 50! To the pain...
Recreational Mixed
142
Snailed It
Competitive Mixed
143
Sixteen-Eleven Kimchi Brigade
Recreational Open
144
Team Harambe
Recreational Open
145
Morrobros
Recreational Mixed
146
Ping Pong Club
Whatcom County Open
147
Cabin Thrashers
Recreational Open
148
Stones Throw Brewery Hustlers
Competitive Mixed
149
Kid Goats
High School
150
Sweaty Melons
Competitive Open
151
Wanderlust 1
Recreational Open
152
Wanderlust 2
Recreational Open
153
Best Game of Tag Ever!
Recreational Open
154
There’s Got to be a Closer Bay!
Recreational Mixed
155
Legal Cowboy
Recreational Open
156
ICF 1
Corporate
157
ICF 2
Corporate
158
Overcome by Events
Recreational Open
159
Geeks and Greeks
Recreational Mixed
160
NWIC Eagles
Recreational Open
161
G-Spot
Whatcom County Mixed
162
Moceri Construction
Corporate
163
Schmidt Orthodontics Greatest American Heroes
Masters
164
Ski to Sea Sissies
Competitive Women
165
Anacortes All ****’s
Recreational Mixed
166
Team to beat: Sesame Street
Recreational Open
167
Baker Buds
Recreational Mixed
168
Brandon Nelson Partners
Whatcom County Women
169
The Barelies
Recreational Open
170
On Your Left
Whatcom County Women
171
On Your Right
Recreational Open
172
Tony’s Coffee
Whatcom County Mixed
173
Fast and Bicurious
Recreational Mixed
174
West Seattle Glory
Recreational Open
175
Desolation Angels
Competitive Open
176
Blood, Sweat & Beers!
Whatcom County Mixed
177
Canoobers - Back in Action
Competitive Mixed
178
They Who Shall Not Be Named
Whatcom County Open
179
SHEroes
Competitive Women
180
Orange Drink
Recreational Mixed
181
Lazy Lloyds
Family
182
Valence
Recreational Open
183
Alpha Dogs
Corporate
184
Saturna Cap -Past Performance is No Guarantee
Corporate
185
Higher Plane Cabinets
Competitive Open
186
Vivienne’s Wild Side
Whatcom County Mixed
187
The Purple Cobras
Recreational Open
188
Team Audi
Competitive Open
189
Cascade Leadership Challenge
Recreational Open
190
We Need a Name!
Recreational Mixed
191
Michael and Sons
Family
192
Tricksy Hobbitses
Recreational Open
193
Come Back Here, You Coward!
Masters
194
The Ski Otters
Competitive Open
195
This American Carnage
Recreational Open
196
Marga-Relay-Ville
Recreational Open
197
I-be-pro-fun
Recreational Mixed
198
Parker and the Blunts
Recreational Open
199
Peoples Bank
Veterans
200
Teamy McTeamerson
Recreational Mixed
201
Stickers For Days
Recreational Mixed
202
Surfrider
Car-Free
203
HardCore Physio
Whatcom County Mixed
204
Burning Bunions
Recreational Open
205
Breadfarm Dough Boys
Competitive Open
206
Betties
Recreational Women
207
retrotec
Corporate
208
TBD
Car-Free
209
I will follow You into the PARK
Recreational Open
210
Peak of the Week!
Recreational Mixed
211
Rebound PT OT
Whatcom County Open
212
Emergency Reporting
Corporate
213
Scrambled Legs
Recreational Open
214
Speed Limited
Recreational Mixed
215
Azimuths
Recreational Women
216
Killa Dolphandas
Whatcom County Open
217
Shell Thunder
Corporate
218
James International
Recreational Open
219
Failure to Launch
Corporate
220
The Outsiders
Competitive Mixed
221
Team TMCF1
Competitive Open
222
Alcoa Intalco
Corporate
223
The Bridge Bellingham
Recreational Open
224
CorePhysio
Whatcom County Women
225
The Dumpster Divers
Recreational Mixed
226
Faithlife
Corporate
227
T-Mobile
Corporate
228
Off Constantly
Competitive Mixed
229
Suck Toes or Die Trying
High School
230
Mema’s Little Roadtrippers
Recreational Mixed
231
Saturna Cap - No Guarantee of Future Results
Recreational Mixed
232
WompMobile
Car-Free
233
WompMobile AMP
Car-Free
234
Galloping Gonads
Competitive Open
235
Cordata Dental
Family
236
Wander Brewing
Whatcom County Women
237
Beers Make Smart
Recreational Open
238
Life is a HYWAY
Recreational Mixed
239
Bombing Range Brewery
Recreational Open
240
The Very Stable Geniuses
Competitive Open
241
(Edited for content)birds
Competitive Mixed
242
Swedish First Hill Residents & SO’s
Recreational Open
243
PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Corporate
244
Is This Where I Type The Teamname?
Recreational Open
245
Okanagan Express
Masters
246
Southwest Airlines Wingnuts
Corporate
247
LIFE Aesthetic Center
Competitive Open
248
Cobra Kai Cardiology - PHMG
Whatcom County Open
249
PNW Ladies Running Group
Recreational Women
250
Brio Laundry
Recreational Mixed
251
Euphoria in Fedoraia
Recreational Open
252
Lucid Consulting
Competitive Open
253
Peoples Bank - FDICyou@theFINISH
Recreational Open
254
PeaceHealth Strong Medicine- Kulshan CF
Recreational Open
255
Delicate Flowers
Competitive Mixed
256
Straight West Coast’n
Recreational Open
257
Probably Cheating
Competitive Mixed
258
Beautiful Disaster
Competitive Open
259
Peoples Bank WHJ
Veterans
260
brewSKI TO barSEAt
Recreational Mixed
261
The Luck Runs Out
Recreational Mixed
262
Three Legged Turtles
Recreational Open
263
Ski to Seamen
Recreational Open
264
Seeking Health, LLC
Corporate
265
We’re Not A Bunch of Patsies!
Recreational Mixed
266
WereHamsters
Recreational Mixed
267
Infinite Smiles Per Hour
Recreational Open
268
Heart on for Jesus
Competitive Open
269
Wood Stoners
Corporate
270
Alzheimer Society
Recreational Open
271
Bellingham Athletic Club
Recreational Open
272
A Team Has No Name
Recreational Mixed
273
Darwin’s Bulldogs
Veterans
274
The Cunning Stunts
Recreational Mixed
275
Alaska Federal Credit Union
Competitive Open
276
The Frantics
Competitive Open
277
Ragnarok 2.0
Whatcom County Open
278
Mount Baker Ravens
Veterans
279
Baker Boys
High School
280
A Mixed Bag of Nuts
Corporate
281
Arctic Burn
Recreational Mixed
282
The Snotrockets
Whatcom County Women
283
Team Jake
Whatcom County Open
284
Bank On Peoples
Recreational Mixed
285
The Steele Canoers
Recreational Open
286
Perfectenschlag
Recreational Open
287
Bill’s Boys
Family
288
Minor Threat
Whatcom County Open
289
2 Ski 2 Sea: A Go Dawgs Story
Recreational Open
290
Mostly Old Friends v4
Car-Free
291
The Iron Maidens
Recreational Women
292
Peaked at Pickles
Recreational Mixed
293
2 Ski 2 Sea JV Team B: A Go Dawgs Story
Recreational Open
294
What’s On Your List?
Recreational Open
295
Fresh and Friendly
Recreational Open
296
Cascade Dafo, Inc.
Recreational Open
297
Where’s Marv?
Family
298
Favinger Plumbing
Competitive Open
299
Thunderpussy
Recreational Mixed
300
Rocks Rolling Down Baker
Family
301
Young Bucks
Recreational Mixed
302
MILLS ELECTRIC SHOCKERS
Corporate
303
Ingraham High School
High School
304
Grace Based Race Pace
Recreational Mixed
305
Don’t Let Moe Down Hoedown
Recreational Open
306
Phillips 66
Corporate
307
Maddie and the 7 Grumps
Veterans
308
Team TJs “the night stockers”
Recreational Open
309
Half and Half
Competitive Mixed
310
Creative Juices
Recreational Mixed
311
7 plus 1 Wonders of the World
High School
312
Whatcom 7 Firefighters
Corporate
313
Turnt Up and Burnt Up
Competitive Open
314
Who Does the What Round Here
High School
315
City Haul
Competitive Open
316
Nuts about KINDness
Recreational Mixed
317
Barnhart Crane and Rigging
Whatcom County Mixed
318
Hot Apple Pirates
Recreational Open
319
Screamin’ Sheagles
Recreational Women
320
Best of the Northwest (botnw.com)
Competitive Open
321
#TeamDana
Recreational Open
322
Itek Energy
Corporate
323
Bellingham Baes
Whatcom County Open
324
Venus Envy
Recreational Women
325
Crash Test Dummies
Recreational Mixed
326
Man, are we gettin’ old or what?
Competitive Open
327
Legs Miserables
Recreational Mixed
328
Human Centaskied
Recreational Open
329
Paca’s Pals
Recreational Open
330
Bad Nuggets
High School
331
The Barnacles
Recreational Mixed
332
Tony’s 2
Competitive Open
333
Erin Baker’s
Corporate
334
Wreckers
Whatcom County Open
335
Cargill
Recreational Mixed
336
Janicki Spartans
Competitive Open
337
Janicki Mongols
Competitive Open
338
Manthey Momentum Women
Recreational Women
339
Fruit of the Zoom
Recreational Women
340
The Scandinavian Flicks
Recreational Mixed
341
verso l’alto
Recreational Mixed
342
Metcalf Hodges
Recreational Mixed
343
Fanatic Wombats
Competitive Open
344
VANDAMMAGE
Competitive Open
345
Misfits of Spirit
Recreational Mixed
