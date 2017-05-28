Ski to Sea Race off to a sunny start

12:51 p.m. update:
Experience the downhill snowboard in 360° with Conor Long of Seattle. He finished his leg of the relay 36th out of more than 300 athletes as a part of team Breadfarm Dough Boys.
9:41 a.m. update:
Four-time Olympian Kikkan Randall, of Anchorage, won the 2017 Ski to Sea cross-country ski leg. She is a member of the U.S. Ski Team.
According to her profile, Randall was the first American female cross-country skier to take a top 10 finish in World Cup competition, to win a World Cup race and to win a World Cup discipline title.
She won the silver medal in the individual sprint at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2009 in Liberec, becoming the first American woman to win a medal in cross country skiing at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships and in 2013 teamed up with Jessica Diggins to win the first ever American FIS Nordic World Ski Championships gold medal in the team sprint.
Original story:
Under sunny skies, Ski to Sea racers took off with a blast Sunday morning, as more than 300 teams started the 93-mile adventure relay at Mt. Baker Ski Area.
The annual race, Whatcom County’s biggest event, will wind its way down to Everson, Ferndale and Bellingham before ending with a mad dash across Bellingham Bay.
Drivers should be aware of competitors on the road, especially the cyclists on Mount Baker Highway, Silver Lake and South Pass roads.
The race has seven legs – cross-country skiing, downhill skiing/snowboarding, running, road biking, canoeing, cyclocross and kayaking – with eight people on each team (two in the canoe).
