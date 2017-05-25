So you’re in town for the big race; what else is there to do?

Here’s a brief schedule of the main Ski to Sea events:

Bellingham Public Library Book Sale

This popular annual event, hosted by the Friends of the Bellingham Public Library to benefit library programs, always offers a large selection of books and media for all ages, and tables are restocked continually.

Hours for the 2017 sale are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the downtown library, 210 Central Ave., and it’s $4 per bag. Details: 360-778-7250, friendslibrary3@gmail.com.

Ski to Sea Block Party

5-11 p.m. Friday, Boundary Bay Beer Garden, 1107 Railroad Ave. Food and beverage; all ages welcome. The Atlantics play at 5:30 p.m. and Jasmine Greene performs at 8:30 p.m.. Don’t forget to snag a pint of the Ski to Sea ESB, the official beer of the race. It is available on tap at Boundary Bay and to-go in growlers and now in cans. Details: bbaybrewery.com, 360-647-5593.

Blossomtime Parade

The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts the annual parade, which starts at noon Saturday at Cornwall Avenue and Alabama Street. Parade proceeds to East Champion, ending at North State and York streets, with marching bands, floats, fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, dance troupes, clowns, Bellingham SeaHawkers, community walking groups and horses. There is no theme this year, and the Grand Marshal is Whatcom Community College, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Details: bellingham.com/event-directory/blossomtime-parade.

Cyclocross Pre-Ride

This is the only time for people to practice the entire Ski to Sea cyclocross course from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Whatcom County (sections are on private property with no trespassing except for this practice time and on race day). The course will be marked, but riders must obey all rules of the road, including stop signs and signals, because there won’t be flaggers or officers at intersections. Details: skitosea.com/cross-country-bike.

Ski to Sea Race

The highlight event of Ski to Sea is the annual seven-leg relay race from Mt. Baker Ski Area to Marine Park in Bellingham. Start time: 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the ski area. Top teams finish about six hours later. Finish line festivities at the park include food vendors, Boundary Bay beer garden, sponsor booths, spectator viewing and Ski to Sea merchandise. Details: skitosea.com.

Historic Fairhaven Festival

The family-friendly festival is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday between 10th and 11th streets and Mill and McKenzie avenues. The beer-and-wine garden and live music main stage are at 11th and McKenzie, with arts and craft vendors, exhibits from nonprofits and children’s activities on district streets and the Village Green. Variety of food booths on site. Free admission. Parking is difficult, so take a WTA bus.

From Fairhaven, walk to Marine Park to watch Ski to Sea kayakers arrive. Race information, photos and exhibitors will be at the park.

Main stage at 11th Street and McKenzie Avenue

No cover for beer garden, open noon to 7 p.m.

▪ Noon: VFW Post 1545 presents the national anthem

▪ 12:30 p.m.: D’vas and Dudes

▪ 2:30 p.m.: SpaceBand

▪ 4:30 p.m.: Blind Fate

Green Stage at the Village Green, 10th Street and Mill Avenue

▪ 11:30 a.m.: Silk Road dancers

▪ 4 p.m.: Out of Ashes

Details: Fairhaven.com, Historic Fairhaven Festivals, fairhaven.com/event/fairhaven-festival.