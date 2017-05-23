Is your favorite Ski to Sea team on this list?

|
No.
Team name
Division
1
Readers Make Better Bachelorettes
Recreational Women
2
Menlo Park Fire
Recreational Mixed
3
5252 Crew
Competitive Mixed
4
The Athenians
Family
5
Dude, where's my bike?
Recreational Open
6
The Ski to Seahawks
Recreational Mixed
7
Bank of the Pacific
Competitive Open
8
Exxel Pacific
Corporate
9
Exxel Pacific Too
Corporate
10
Bill Murray is My Spirt Animal Too
Recreational Mixed
11
Bill Murray is My Spirt Animal
Recreational Mixed
12
Ludicrous Speed
Recreational Open
13
Rudy's Pizzeria
Competitive Open
14
Columbia River Straddlers
Recreational Open
15
Overcome by Events
Recreational Mixed
16
Brooks Manufacturing Co.
Competitive Open
17
The Monkey Wrench Gang
Competitive Open
18
Nordic Death
Recreational Open
19
Faithlife
Corporate
20
Desolation Angels
Competitive Open
21
Back in 15 Minutes
Competitive Open
22
Team Gray-nola
Recreational Mixed
23
Higher Plane Cabinetworks
Competitive Open
24
Straight West Coastin'
Recreational Mixed
25
Man, are we gettin' old or what?
Competitive Open
26
Seattle ICO Stoke Factor
Recreational Mixed
27
BATMAN!
Recreational Mixed
28
Speed Limited
Recreational Mixed
29
Zero FTG
Recreational Open
30
Team Oly Taproom
Recreational Open
31
Mass wasting
Recreational Open
32
Half-Assed and Furious
Competitive Mixed
33
Praying For a Miracle
Recreational Open
34
Rain Forest Rain
Recreational Women
35
Camp Wally
Recreational Mixed
36
(p)Terodactyl Dance Party
Recreational Open
37
676-Gary
Veterans
38
Southwest Airlines
Corporate
39
Burning Bunions
Recreational Open
40
Nurses on Fire
Recreational Women
41
Eclectica
Veterans
42
Bellingham Firefighters
Corporate
43
Larson Gross
Recreational Mixed
44
Big Al and the Mountain Scroats
Recreational Open
45
X-rayted
Recreational Open
46
Sweet & Salty
Recreational Open
47
SFH Hybrid: Eco Friendly & Great Mileage
Recreational Open
48
SFH Resident: Residential Treatment Team
Recreational Open
49
Nacho Average Ladies
Recreational Women
50
Nacho Average Dudes
Recreational Open
51
Chuckanut Tillicum
Recreational Open
52
Klickitat Tillicum
Recreational Open
53
Ridiculous Speed
Recreational Open
54
Inn at Lynden
Whatcom County Open
55
Chest Hair Don't Care
Recreational Open
56
BFF's (Barlean's Flax Fanatics)
Competitive Open
57
Master Blaster
Recreational Open
58
Moceri Construction
Whatcom County Open
59
The Unorthodocs
Competitive Open
60
AUE
Corporate
61
The Real Housewives of Whatcom County
Recreational Women
62
This American Carnage
Recreational Open
63
Okanagan Express
Masters
64
Team Ramrod
Recreational Mixed
65
Saturna Capital-Past Performance No Guarantee
Corporate
66
Dragons
Recreational Open
67
Average Joes
Recreational Mixed
68
Geeks and Greeks Unlimited
Recreational Open
69
Rockpile Rockstars
Recreational Mixed
70
AFL - Acquaintances, Family, & Lovers
Recreational Mixed
71
Tiger Construction
Corporate
72
Exxel Pacific - Three!
Corporate
73
Definitely Not Lost
Recreational Mixed
74
Team Talking About Crossfit at a Party
Recreational Open
75
Man up Chad!
Recreational Open
76
GGLO
Corporate
77
Essential10
High School
79
Ooo-Um-Gow-Ah
Recreational Open
80
Kadlec
Recreational Open
81
Winers and Whiners
Recreational Mixed
82
DIALOG Vancouver Team 1
Competitive Open
83
DIALOG Vancouver Team 2
Competitive Open
84
Moose on the Loose 4
High School
85
Elysian Brewing
Recreational Open
86
11th Mountain Division
Recreational Open
87
Grommets and Gimbals
Recreational Mixed
88
Good Friends Making Bad Decisions
Recreational Open
89
Shell Thunder
Corporate
90
Baker Buds
Competitive Open
91
Walla Walla Bing Bang
Recreational Mixed
92
Maul Foster & Alongi
Competitive Mixed
93
Orange Drink
Whatcom County Mixed
94
Boomer's Drive-In
Competitive Open
95
Northwest Indian College Eagles
Recreational Open
96
Bassetti Blazers
Recreational Mixed
97
Pflueger Inc.
Recreational Open
98
TAC-M Team Sisiutl
Recreational Mixed
99
Aw Ski-to-Sea-Skeet-Skeet Go Huskies
Recreational Open
100
Wetboyz of Aslan Brew
Car-Free
101
MargaRelayVille
Recreational Open
102
Peoples Bank BFC
Recreational Open
103
Worst Game of Tag Ever!
Recreational Open
104
Canada
Competitive Open
105
Favinger Plumbing
Competitive Open
106
Team Koru
Recreational Open
107
Minor Threat
Whatcom County Open
108
Two Cubed To Finish
Competitive Open
109
Mistakenly Entered...Crap
Corporate
110
Medical Emergency Coming
Corporate
111
Pacific Tree Octopi
Recreational Mixed
112
Schmidt Orthodontics Greatest American Heroes
Masters
113
Parker Remick
Whatcom County Mixed
114
Trayvax
Whatcom County Open
115
Blood, Sweat, and Beers
Recreational Mixed
116
Alpine Ascents International
Corporate
117
Ping Pong Club
Whatcom County Open
118
Wood Stone
Corporate
119
Aviation Technical Services
Corporate
120
Surfrider
Car-Free
121
Crowd of Cynics Returns
Masters
122
Lucid Consulting
Competitive Open
123
Morrobros
Recreational Mixed
124
The Locust Rundgrave Band Ski 2 Sea Race Team
Competitive Open
125
Pooder Pirates
Recreational Open
126
Blanched Nuts!
Recreational Mixed
127
Nooksackulous
Competitive Open
128
Boomer's Drive-In Veterans
Veterans
129
Life's a Peach
Recreational Open
130
Embrace Dadbod
Recreational Open
131
Bad Nuggets
High School
132
Zombie Llamas
Recreational Open
133
Pros and Conways
Recreational Open
134
Bitches from Hell 30
Recreational Women
135
Iron Maidens
Recreational Women
136
Fluffy Pieces
Recreational Mixed
137
#calmerthanyouare
Competitive Mixed
138
"Thunder Gun Express"
Recreational Open
139
Flotsam
Recreational Open
140
Team Neighbors
Recreational Mixed
141
Jetsam
Recreational Open
142
The Snotrockets
Competitive Mixed
143
On Your Left
Whatcom County Mixed
144
Wander Women
Car-Free
145
HardCorePhysio
Whatcom County Mixed
146
It's Shark Week!
Recreational Open
147
Emergency Reporting
Corporate
148
Jack's Bicycle Center
Competitive Women
149
Canoe RamRod
Recreational Open
150
SFH Sig Os: The Better Halves
Recreational Open
151
Government Shutdown
Recreational Mixed
152
Tony's Coffee
Whatcom County Mixed
153
Anacortes All Ages
Competitive Open
154
Dapper Snapper
Whatcom County Open
155
Puzzles
Recreational Mixed
156
LIFE Aesthetic Center
Whatcom County Open
157
splendiferous
Recreational Open
158
indefatigable
Recreational Open
159
Northwest Hydraulic Consultants
Recreational Open
160
Where's Marv?
Recreational Open
161
The Great White North
Recreational Mixed
162
MasterBakers
Competitive Mixed
163
Kicked In The Nooksack
Whatcom County Open
164
The Barelies
Recreational Open
165
Door Knobs
Recreational Open
166
The Wet and Dirty Oars
Competitive Open
167
Double D's
Recreational Mixed
168
Galloping Gonads
Recreational Open
169
Tumwater Shadies' 25th Ski to Sea
Recreational Open
170
Half & Half
Competitive Open
171
Northwestern Mutual - Puget Sound
Corporate
172
Northwestern Mutual - Alexander Finiancial
Corporate
173
Lezbehonest
Recreational Women
174
Varsity Hiking Club
Whatcom County Mixed
175
Tag You're It
Recreational Mixed
176
Eric's Little Heroes
Recreational Mixed
177
Neiner Neiner Weiner
Competitive Open
178
PhDestroyers
Recreational Mixed
179
Green Eggs and Bellingham
Recreational Mixed
180
Betties
Recreational Women
181
Smanging Bangers
Recreational Open
182
The Willverines
Recreational Mixed
183
Your Mom
Competitive Open
184
Brandon Nelson Partners
Whatcom County Women
185
The Ski Otters
Whatcom County Mixed
186
SFH Legends: Making Gumby Great Again
Recreational Mixed
187
Reservoir DAWGS
Competitive Mixed
188
ETL
Recreational Mixed
189
PACCAR
Corporate
190
The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 1
Recreational Mixed
191
The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 2
Recreational Mixed
192
Breadfarm Dough Boys
Recreational Open
193
CorePhysio
Whatcom County Women
194
Grub's Pain Parade
Competitive Open
195
Squires of Kenmore
Recreational Open
196
Wingaling Dragon
Recreational Open
197
Josh's Hammer
Recreational Open
198
Legal Cowboy
Recreational Open
199
Unity Care NW Rag Tag Band of Champions
Recreational Mixed
200
Unity Care NW Thunder Dragons
Recreational Mixed
201
Peoples Bank WHJ
Veterans
202
Where's My Pants
Family
203
Santa's Little Shralpers
Recreational Mixed
204
Team EOD Warriors
Competitive Open
205
Seeking Health
Corporate
206
Self-Will Run Riot
Recreational Women
207
Jedi Ponies
Car-Free
208
Beast Coasters
Recreational Open
209
The chucanutters
Recreational Mixed
210
Pacific Booze Racers
Recreational Open
211
Drumpf Steaks
Recreational Open
212
Team Love Mitten
Recreational Open
213
Nightingals
Recreational Women
214
PeaceHealth Cancer Care
Corporate
215
The Delicate Flowers
Competitive Mixed
216
Best of the Northwest (botnw.com)
Competitive Open
217
Peoples Bank
Veterans
218
Robodog
Recreational Open
219
Wander Brewing
Whatcom County Women
220
All Spawned Out and Headed for the Bay
Veterans
221
Bellingham Sister Cities Ambassadors
Recreational Mixed
222
Slow Motion To The Ocean
Recreational Mixed
223
Chasin Tail
Masters
224
Mostly Geezers
Recreational Mixed
225
Nutz 'n Boltz
Recreational Open
226
Rumble City
Recreational Open
227
Screamin' Sheagles
Recreational Women
228
Gooeyville Sluggers
Car-Free
229
Fresh and Friendly
Recreational Open
230
What's On Your List
Recreational Open
231
Bottom of the Barrel
Corporate
232
WompMobile
Car-Free
233
Janicki's 5-Axis Spartans
Competitive Open
234
Janicki's Hwy 20 Elk Dodgers
Competitive Open
235
Fearless Ferndale Alliance Church!
Whatcom County Open
236
Paul's Angels
Whatcom County Mixed
237
Haulin' Sumas
Recreational Open
238
Slope to Drain
Competitive Open
239
Ragnarok
High School
240
Ski to Sea Sissies
Competitive Women
241
Esophageal Intubators
Recreational Open
242
TeamPeacehealth In Memory of 1st Lt J. Ulrich
Competitive Open
243
Venus Envy
Recreational Women
244
Alpha Dogs
Corporate
245
Worst Pace Scenario
Recreational Open
246
Erin Baker's
Corporate
247
Guardians of Doxology Vol. 2
Recreational Open
248
Itek Energy
Corporate
249
Dead Week Starts Now
Recreational Mixed
250
Cascaderaiders
Recreational Mixed
251
Athlon Solutions
Corporate
252
Mema's Little Roadtrippers
Recreational Mixed
253
Alzheimer Society of Washington
Whatcom County Open
254
Resolutionaries
Competitive Women
255
G-spot
Whatcom County Mixed
256
Whatcom Physical Therapy
Recreational Mixed
257
Seattle Law and Odor
Recreational Women
258
Fast and Bicurious
Recreational Mixed
259
RAM Construction
Competitive Open
260
Megababes
Competitive Open
261
Bellingham Athletic Club
Whatcom County Open
262
7 Large Green Cucumbers
Recreational Open
263
Whatcom 7 Firefighters
Corporate
264
Kid Goats
High School
265
Healthy Pet
Corporate
266
Coldwell Banker Bain
Competitive Open
267
Peoples Bank - FDICyou@theFINISH
Recreational Open
268
Mixed Bag of Nuts
Recreational Mixed
269
The Bridge Bellingham
Recreational Open
270
Stones Throw Brewery Hustlers
Competitive Mixed
271
Whale Balloons
Recreational Mixed
272
Until Ski to Sea Do Us Part
Recreational Mixed
273
Victorious Secret
Competitive Mixed
274
Mostly Old Friends
Car-Free
275
Porky Sporkys
Recreational Mixed
276
Ski to Seamen
Recreational Open
277
Peak of the Week
Recreational Mixed
278
SHEroes
Competitive Women
279
Everett Firefighters
Corporate
280
Pan Zersbjorn
High School
281
Mt Baker Ravens
Veterans
282
Cowboys and Indians
Recreational Open
283
Chuck a Nut Into The Nutsack
Whatcom County Open
284
Fueled by KIND
Recreational Mixed
285
Cordata Dental
Family
286
Cargill
Recreational Open
287
City Haul
Competitive Open
288
Orcas Up Your Nooksack
Recreational Open
289
Elect Lee Dart
Recreational Open
290
Beavers Tree Service
Whatcom County Open
291
Off Constantly
Competitive Mixed
292
Gang Green
Corporate
293
Knights of Cathelot - PHMG Cardiovascular
Recreational Open
294
The Jawa-Wookies
Recreational Open
295
DNT
Recreational Open
296
Archer Ale house
Masters
297
The Family
Family
298
It's All Relative
Recreational Mixed
299
Prime: Massage & Sports Medicine
Whatcom County Women
300
Wreckers
Whatcom County Open
301
Destination Masochists
Recreational Mixed
302
VanDammage
Competitive Open
303
Here for the Beer
Recreational Mixed
304
To Beer Or Not To Beer
Whatcom County Mixed
305
Backcountry 1
Corporate
306
Backcountry 2
Recreational Open
307
The Living Mons of Backcountry
Recreational Open
308
Backcountry 4
Competitive Open
326
Team Jake
Whatcom County Open
327
Beautiful Disaster
Recreational Mixed
