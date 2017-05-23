Scenes from the canoe leg of the 2014 Ski to Sea race, Sunday, May 25, at Riverside Park in Everson.
Ski to Sea

May 23, 2017 4:00 AM

Is your favorite Ski to Sea team on this list?

No.

Team name

Division

1

Readers Make Better Bachelorettes

Recreational Women

2

Menlo Park Fire

Recreational Mixed

3

5252 Crew

Competitive Mixed

4

The Athenians

Family

5

Dude, where's my bike?

Recreational Open

6

The Ski to Seahawks

Recreational Mixed

7

Bank of the Pacific

Competitive Open

8

Exxel Pacific

Corporate

9

Exxel Pacific Too

Corporate

10

Bill Murray is My Spirt Animal Too

Recreational Mixed

11

Bill Murray is My Spirt Animal

Recreational Mixed

12

Ludicrous Speed

Recreational Open

13

Rudy's Pizzeria

Competitive Open

14

Columbia River Straddlers

Recreational Open

15

Overcome by Events

Recreational Mixed

16

Brooks Manufacturing Co.

Competitive Open

17

The Monkey Wrench Gang

Competitive Open

18

Nordic Death

Recreational Open

19

Faithlife

Corporate

20

Desolation Angels

Competitive Open

21

Back in 15 Minutes

Competitive Open

22

Team Gray-nola

Recreational Mixed

23

Higher Plane Cabinetworks

Competitive Open

24

Straight West Coastin'

Recreational Mixed

25

Man, are we gettin' old or what?

Competitive Open

26

Seattle ICO Stoke Factor

Recreational Mixed

27

BATMAN!

Recreational Mixed

28

Speed Limited

Recreational Mixed

29

Zero FTG

Recreational Open

30

Team Oly Taproom

Recreational Open

31

Mass wasting

Recreational Open

32

Half-Assed and Furious

Competitive Mixed

33

Praying For a Miracle

Recreational Open

34

Rain Forest Rain

Recreational Women

35

Camp Wally

Recreational Mixed

36

(p)Terodactyl Dance Party

Recreational Open

37

676-Gary

Veterans

38

Southwest Airlines

Corporate

39

Burning Bunions

Recreational Open

40

Nurses on Fire

Recreational Women

41

Eclectica

Veterans

42

Bellingham Firefighters

Corporate

43

Larson Gross

Recreational Mixed

44

Big Al and the Mountain Scroats

Recreational Open

45

X-rayted

Recreational Open

46

Sweet & Salty

Recreational Open

47

SFH Hybrid: Eco Friendly & Great Mileage

Recreational Open

48

SFH Resident: Residential Treatment Team

Recreational Open

49

Nacho Average Ladies

Recreational Women

50

Nacho Average Dudes

Recreational Open

51

Chuckanut Tillicum

Recreational Open

52

Klickitat Tillicum

Recreational Open

53

Ridiculous Speed

Recreational Open

54

Inn at Lynden

Whatcom County Open

55

Chest Hair Don't Care

Recreational Open

56

BFF's (Barlean's Flax Fanatics)

Competitive Open

57

Master Blaster

Recreational Open

58

Moceri Construction

Whatcom County Open

59

The Unorthodocs

Competitive Open

60

AUE

Corporate

61

The Real Housewives of Whatcom County

Recreational Women

62

This American Carnage

Recreational Open

63

Okanagan Express

Masters

64

Team Ramrod

Recreational Mixed

65

Saturna Capital-Past Performance No Guarantee

Corporate

66

Dragons

Recreational Open

67

Average Joes

Recreational Mixed

68

Geeks and Greeks Unlimited

Recreational Open

69

Rockpile Rockstars

Recreational Mixed

70

AFL - Acquaintances, Family, & Lovers

Recreational Mixed

71

Tiger Construction

Corporate

72

Exxel Pacific - Three!

Corporate

73

Definitely Not Lost

Recreational Mixed

74

Team Talking About Crossfit at a Party

Recreational Open

75

Man up Chad!

Recreational Open

76

GGLO

Corporate

77

Essential10

High School

79

Ooo-Um-Gow-Ah

Recreational Open

80

Kadlec

Recreational Open

81

Winers and Whiners

Recreational Mixed

82

DIALOG Vancouver Team 1

Competitive Open

83

DIALOG Vancouver Team 2

Competitive Open

84

Moose on the Loose 4

High School

85

Elysian Brewing

Recreational Open

86

11th Mountain Division

Recreational Open

87

Grommets and Gimbals

Recreational Mixed

88

Good Friends Making Bad Decisions

Recreational Open

89

Shell Thunder

Corporate

90

Baker Buds

Competitive Open

91

Walla Walla Bing Bang

Recreational Mixed

92

Maul Foster & Alongi

Competitive Mixed

93

Orange Drink

Whatcom County Mixed

94

Boomer's Drive-In

Competitive Open

95

Northwest Indian College Eagles

Recreational Open

96

Bassetti Blazers

Recreational Mixed

97

Pflueger Inc.

Recreational Open

98

TAC-M Team Sisiutl

Recreational Mixed

99

Aw Ski-to-Sea-Skeet-Skeet Go Huskies

Recreational Open

100

Wetboyz of Aslan Brew

Car-Free

101

MargaRelayVille

Recreational Open

102

Peoples Bank BFC

Recreational Open

103

Worst Game of Tag Ever!

Recreational Open

104

Canada

Competitive Open

105

Favinger Plumbing

Competitive Open

106

Team Koru

Recreational Open

107

Minor Threat

Whatcom County Open

108

Two Cubed To Finish

Competitive Open

109

Mistakenly Entered...Crap

Corporate

110

Medical Emergency Coming

Corporate

111

Pacific Tree Octopi

Recreational Mixed

112

Schmidt Orthodontics Greatest American Heroes

Masters

113

Parker Remick

Whatcom County Mixed

114

Trayvax

Whatcom County Open

115

Blood, Sweat, and Beers

Recreational Mixed

116

Alpine Ascents International

Corporate

117

Ping Pong Club

Whatcom County Open

118

Wood Stone

Corporate

119

Aviation Technical Services

Corporate

120

Surfrider

Car-Free

121

Crowd of Cynics Returns

Masters

122

Lucid Consulting

Competitive Open

123

Morrobros

Recreational Mixed

124

The Locust Rundgrave Band Ski 2 Sea Race Team

Competitive Open

125

Pooder Pirates

Recreational Open

126

Blanched Nuts!

Recreational Mixed

127

Nooksackulous

Competitive Open

128

Boomer's Drive-In Veterans

Veterans

129

Life's a Peach

Recreational Open

130

Embrace Dadbod

Recreational Open

131

Bad Nuggets

High School

132

Zombie Llamas

Recreational Open

133

Pros and Conways

Recreational Open

134

Bitches from Hell 30

Recreational Women

135

Iron Maidens

Recreational Women

136

Fluffy Pieces

Recreational Mixed

137

#calmerthanyouare

Competitive Mixed

138

"Thunder Gun Express"

Recreational Open

139

Flotsam

Recreational Open

140

Team Neighbors

Recreational Mixed

141

Jetsam

Recreational Open

142

The Snotrockets

Competitive Mixed

143

On Your Left

Whatcom County Mixed

144

Wander Women

Car-Free

145

HardCorePhysio

Whatcom County Mixed

146

It's Shark Week!

Recreational Open

147

Emergency Reporting

Corporate

148

Jack's Bicycle Center

Competitive Women

149

Canoe RamRod

Recreational Open

150

SFH Sig Os: The Better Halves

Recreational Open

151

Government Shutdown

Recreational Mixed

152

Tony's Coffee

Whatcom County Mixed

153

Anacortes All Ages

Competitive Open

154

Dapper Snapper

Whatcom County Open

155

Puzzles

Recreational Mixed

156

LIFE Aesthetic Center

Whatcom County Open

157

splendiferous

Recreational Open

158

indefatigable

Recreational Open

159

Northwest Hydraulic Consultants

Recreational Open

160

Where's Marv?

Recreational Open

161

The Great White North

Recreational Mixed

162

MasterBakers

Competitive Mixed

163

Kicked In The Nooksack

Whatcom County Open

164

The Barelies

Recreational Open

165

Door Knobs

Recreational Open

166

The Wet and Dirty Oars

Competitive Open

167

Double D's

Recreational Mixed

168

Galloping Gonads

Recreational Open

169

Tumwater Shadies' 25th Ski to Sea

Recreational Open

170

Half & Half

Competitive Open

171

Northwestern Mutual - Puget Sound

Corporate

172

Northwestern Mutual - Alexander Finiancial

Corporate

173

Lezbehonest

Recreational Women

174

Varsity Hiking Club

Whatcom County Mixed

175

Tag You're It

Recreational Mixed

176

Eric's Little Heroes

Recreational Mixed

177

Neiner Neiner Weiner

Competitive Open

178

PhDestroyers

Recreational Mixed

179

Green Eggs and Bellingham

Recreational Mixed

180

Betties

Recreational Women

181

Smanging Bangers

Recreational Open

182

The Willverines

Recreational Mixed

183

Your Mom

Competitive Open

184

Brandon Nelson Partners

Whatcom County Women

185

The Ski Otters

Whatcom County Mixed

186

SFH Legends: Making Gumby Great Again

Recreational Mixed

187

Reservoir DAWGS

Competitive Mixed

188

ETL

Recreational Mixed

189

PACCAR

Corporate

190

The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 1

Recreational Mixed

191

The Fighting Snails of Snowline, Team 2

Recreational Mixed

192

Breadfarm Dough Boys

Recreational Open

193

CorePhysio

Whatcom County Women

194

Grub's Pain Parade

Competitive Open

195

Squires of Kenmore

Recreational Open

196

Wingaling Dragon

Recreational Open

197

Josh's Hammer

Recreational Open

198

Legal Cowboy

Recreational Open

199

Unity Care NW Rag Tag Band of Champions

Recreational Mixed

200

Unity Care NW Thunder Dragons

Recreational Mixed

201

Peoples Bank WHJ

Veterans

202

Where's My Pants

Family

203

Santa's Little Shralpers

Recreational Mixed

204

Team EOD Warriors

Competitive Open

205

Seeking Health

Corporate

206

Self-Will Run Riot

Recreational Women

207

Jedi Ponies

Car-Free

208

Beast Coasters

Recreational Open

209

The chucanutters

Recreational Mixed

210

Pacific Booze Racers

Recreational Open

211

Drumpf Steaks

Recreational Open

212

Team Love Mitten

Recreational Open

213

Nightingals

Recreational Women

214

PeaceHealth Cancer Care

Corporate

215

The Delicate Flowers

Competitive Mixed

216

Best of the Northwest (botnw.com)

Competitive Open

217

Peoples Bank

Veterans

218

Robodog

Recreational Open

219

Wander Brewing

Whatcom County Women

220

All Spawned Out and Headed for the Bay

Veterans

221

Bellingham Sister Cities Ambassadors

Recreational Mixed

222

Slow Motion To The Ocean

Recreational Mixed

223

Chasin Tail

Masters

224

Mostly Geezers

Recreational Mixed

225

Nutz 'n Boltz

Recreational Open

226

Rumble City

Recreational Open

227

Screamin' Sheagles

Recreational Women

228

Gooeyville Sluggers

Car-Free

229

Fresh and Friendly

Recreational Open

230

What's On Your List

Recreational Open

231

Bottom of the Barrel

Corporate

232

WompMobile

Car-Free

233

Janicki's 5-Axis Spartans

Competitive Open

234

Janicki's Hwy 20 Elk Dodgers

Competitive Open

235

Fearless Ferndale Alliance Church!

Whatcom County Open

236

Paul's Angels

Whatcom County Mixed

237

Haulin' Sumas

Recreational Open

238

Slope to Drain

Competitive Open

239

Ragnarok

High School

240

Ski to Sea Sissies

Competitive Women

241

Esophageal Intubators

Recreational Open

242

TeamPeacehealth In Memory of 1st Lt J. Ulrich

Competitive Open

243

Venus Envy

Recreational Women

244

Alpha Dogs

Corporate

245

Worst Pace Scenario

Recreational Open

246

Erin Baker's

Corporate

247

Guardians of Doxology Vol. 2

Recreational Open

248

Itek Energy

Corporate

249

Dead Week Starts Now

Recreational Mixed

250

Cascaderaiders

Recreational Mixed

251

Athlon Solutions

Corporate

252

Mema's Little Roadtrippers

Recreational Mixed

253

Alzheimer Society of Washington

Whatcom County Open

254

Resolutionaries

Competitive Women

255

G-spot

Whatcom County Mixed

256

Whatcom Physical Therapy

Recreational Mixed

257

Seattle Law and Odor

Recreational Women

258

Fast and Bicurious

Recreational Mixed

259

RAM Construction

Competitive Open

260

Megababes

Competitive Open

261

Bellingham Athletic Club

Whatcom County Open

262

7 Large Green Cucumbers

Recreational Open

263

Whatcom 7 Firefighters

Corporate

264

Kid Goats

High School

265

Healthy Pet

Corporate

266

Coldwell Banker Bain

Competitive Open

267

Peoples Bank - FDICyou@theFINISH

Recreational Open

268

Mixed Bag of Nuts

Recreational Mixed

269

The Bridge Bellingham

Recreational Open

270

Stones Throw Brewery Hustlers

Competitive Mixed

271

Whale Balloons

Recreational Mixed

272

Until Ski to Sea Do Us Part

Recreational Mixed

273

Victorious Secret

Competitive Mixed

274

Mostly Old Friends

Car-Free

275

Porky Sporkys

Recreational Mixed

276

Ski to Seamen

Recreational Open

277

Peak of the Week

Recreational Mixed

278

SHEroes

Competitive Women

279

Everett Firefighters

Corporate

280

Pan Zersbjorn

High School

281

Mt Baker Ravens

Veterans

282

Cowboys and Indians

Recreational Open

283

Chuck a Nut Into The Nutsack

Whatcom County Open

284

Fueled by KIND

Recreational Mixed

285

Cordata Dental

Family

286

Cargill

Recreational Open

287

City Haul

Competitive Open

288

Orcas Up Your Nooksack

Recreational Open

289

Elect Lee Dart

Recreational Open

290

Beavers Tree Service

Whatcom County Open

291

Off Constantly

Competitive Mixed

292

Gang Green

Corporate

293

Knights of Cathelot - PHMG Cardiovascular

Recreational Open

294

The Jawa-Wookies

Recreational Open

295

DNT

Recreational Open

296

Archer Ale house

Masters

297

The Family

Family

298

It's All Relative

Recreational Mixed

299

Prime: Massage & Sports Medicine

Whatcom County Women

300

Wreckers

Whatcom County Open

301

Destination Masochists

Recreational Mixed

302

VanDammage

Competitive Open

303

Here for the Beer

Recreational Mixed

304

To Beer Or Not To Beer

Whatcom County Mixed

305

Backcountry 1

Corporate

306

Backcountry 2

Recreational Open

307

The Living Mons of Backcountry

Recreational Open

308

Backcountry 4

Competitive Open

326

Team Jake

Whatcom County Open

327

Beautiful Disaster

Recreational Mixed

Sports Videos