Waiting for your Ski to Sea team to finish? There’s plenty to do in Fairhaven

1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race Pause

1:54 Top finishers talk about the 2016 Ski to Sea Race

2:34 Watch the start of the 2016 Ski to Sea Race

1:52 Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River

1:28 Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden

3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."

1:21 The history behind Memorial Day

3:39 What is autism?

0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure