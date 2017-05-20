Photos from the 2017 Ski to Sea Junior Race

The first place winners of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden in Bellingham. Thirty nine teams of middle school age competed in the race with team No. 503 sponsored by Billy Smith earning first place overall.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
(Left to right) Mixed division third place winners The Black Bandanas, first place winners sponsored by Billy Smith, and second place winners Dyehard during the award ceremony of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
(Left to right) Girls division third place winners Ignite Girls, first place winners The Narwhals, and second place winners The Flash take the podium during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
(Left to right) Boys division third place winners The Chubby Chipmunks, first place winners Our Name is Better Than Yours, and second place winners We're Not Good At Team Names during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Team The Pack member Corbin Marshall, 13, of Lynden leaps through the finish line to ring the bell during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
A Return of the Maniacs team member rings the bell as he crosses the finish line during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Team Fast and Furious 6 member Dylan Jacobs, 11, of Bellingham rings the finish bell during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Olivia Boehn, 13, of Bellingham with team Dyehard rings the finish line bell during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
A competitor races through the soccer portion of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors start the hula hoop leg of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Team Fast and Furious 6 member Andrew Borbon, 11, left, and his twin brother Adrian finish the hula hoop portion and hand over the baton to teammate Peter Tario, 12, right,during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors start the hula hoop leg of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors start the hula hoop leg of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors sprint past spectators during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors line up prior to start the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors race during the hula hoop portion of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
A runner sprints past spectators during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
A runner takes the course during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors line up to start the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors line up to start the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Competitors bolt from the start line to begin the first leg the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Team Fast and Furious 6 member Andrew Borbon, 11, left, and his twin brother Adrian finish the hula hoop portion and hand over the baton to team mate Peter Tario, 12, during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
A runner pass the crowd on the way to the exchange area during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Team Ignite Girls member Avery Smith, 12, of Bellingham, rings the bell at the finish line of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
Calvin Ketteridge, 13, of Bellingham, navigates the last of the obstacles before the finish line during the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea endurance race on Saturday May 20, 2017, at Lake Padden.
