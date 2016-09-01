Bellingham Bells hire Bellevue native, Greg Goetz, as new head coach

The Bellingham Bells announced on Thursday, Sept. 1, that they hired Greg Goetz as their new head coach.
Goetz is currently the Director of Baseball Operations at Seattle University. Previously, he was the pitching and strength coach at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C., for three years. Goetz also was the head coach for the North Emerald Sounds, a collegiate summer league team, during the 2016 season and helped the team finish 21-6..
Goetz, who is originally from Bellevue, will replace Mike Gange who was with the team for three seasons and led the Bells to the WCL title in 2014.
