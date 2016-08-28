Getting dirty at WonderMud

Images from fifth annual WonderMud on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2016, at the Bellingham BMX Racetrack in Bellingham, Wash. Race director Mo Stewart said this year's beneficiary is Lydia Place. She added over 700 participants ran the 1.75 mile obstacle course which consists of mud pits, rope climbs, balance beams, and a tire pit. Stewart said over 60 volunteers helped install the course and maintain it during the race. This is also the first year the name has been changed from “Mud to Suds” to “WonderMud,” and moved from Hovander Park to the BMX race track.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
A participant dives into a mud pit during the fifth annual WonderMud on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Bellingham BMX Racetrack in Bellingham, Wash.
Matt Miesle of Oak Harbor, left, watches his daughters Paige, 10, and Christian,16, right, climb one of the 22 obstacles during the fifth annual WonderMud on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Bellingham BMX Racetrack in Bellingham, Wash.
Kristi Bailey, left, of Bellingham and her daughter Savanna Handley, 10, traverse a deep mud pit during the fifth annual WonderMud on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Bellingham BMX Racetrack in Bellingham, Wash.
