Locker among 2015 inductees into Washington state’s American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame

Former NFL player and Ferndale High School alumnus Jake Locker will be inducted into Washington state’s American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort.
Aside from his obvious talents in football, Locker was also a standout baseball player, including his time in the elite summer ball American Legion league. Locker will join the four-year-old Hall of Fame with former Seattle Mariners third baseman Mike Blowers and current Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Grady Sizemore among others.
If you would like to attend the induction ceremony, you can purchase tickets online at http://www.waalbfoundation.org/. Tickets are $40 each or a table of eight for $300.
