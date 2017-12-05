She almost made it at the Bellingham Bay Marathon, but Sunday in Sacramento was her day

Bellingham distance runner Courtney Olsen, a graduate of Squalicum High School and Western Washington University, qualified for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials with her performance at the California International Marathon Sunday in Sacramento, California.
Olsen was the 32nd female runner to complete the 26.2-mile course, running a personal best time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 44 seconds – 16 seconds below the USA Track and Field “B” qualifying standard for the 2020 trials, which will be held at a date and location to be determined. She averaged a 6:13 miles over the entire course, including 6:03 per mile over the final 10 kilometers.
Olsen, who is president of the Bellingham Distance Project and works at Peace Health St. Joseph’s as a film librarian, won the Bellingham Bay Marathon in September with a course-record time of 2:46:35, narrowly missing the Olympic trials qualifying mark.
