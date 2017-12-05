Bellingham’s Courtney Olsen crosses the finish line of the 2017 Bellingham Bay Marathon Sept. 24. Olsen earned first place in the women's division and fourth place overall with a time of 2:46:35.
Bellingham’s Courtney Olsen crosses the finish line of the 2017 Bellingham Bay Marathon Sept. 24. Olsen earned first place in the women's division and fourth place overall with a time of 2:46:35. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham’s Courtney Olsen crosses the finish line of the 2017 Bellingham Bay Marathon Sept. 24. Olsen earned first place in the women's division and fourth place overall with a time of 2:46:35. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

Community Sports

She almost made it at the Bellingham Bay Marathon, but Sunday in Sacramento was her day

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

December 05, 2017 12:51 PM

Bellingham distance runner Courtney Olsen, a graduate of Squalicum High School and Western Washington University, qualified for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials with her performance at the California International Marathon Sunday in Sacramento, California.

Olsen was the 32nd female runner to complete the 26.2-mile course, running a personal best time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 44 seconds – 16 seconds below the USA Track and Field “B” qualifying standard for the 2020 trials, which will be held at a date and location to be determined. She averaged a 6:13 miles over the entire course, including 6:03 per mile over the final 10 kilometers.

Olsen, who is president of the Bellingham Distance Project and works at Peace Health St. Joseph’s as a film librarian, won the Bellingham Bay Marathon in September with a course-record time of 2:46:35, narrowly missing the Olympic trials qualifying mark.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ferndale celebrates U-12 baseball team winning the Cal Ripkin World Series title

    The Ferndale U-12 baseball team is honored for during a block party in downtown Ferndale after winning the Cal Ripken World Series Championship. Player Dylan Strom, 13, was named the tournament MVP.

Ferndale celebrates U-12 baseball team winning the Cal Ripkin World Series title

Ferndale celebrates U-12 baseball team winning the Cal Ripkin World Series title 2:58

Ferndale celebrates U-12 baseball team winning the Cal Ripkin World Series title
Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 2:41

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:24

From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

View More Video