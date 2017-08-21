This trio of homegrown stars opened the eyes of the rest of the West Coast League

Three Whatcom County high school baseball products were part of the list of players honored by the West Coast League in 2017.
Bellingham High alum Austin Shenton was selected first-team All-WCL as a utility player, former Squalicum shortstop Ernie Yake was selected second-team and former Sehome standout Josh Zavisubin was an honorable mention selection. All three played for the Bellingham Bells this summer.
Shenton, who is a sophomore at Florida International University, led the WCL with his .409 batting average and had four homers and 47 RBI in 50 games played.
Yake, who completed his freshman year at Gonzaga, finished with a .297 batting average, one homer and 21 RBI in 47 games.
Zavisubin, a senior relief pitcher from the University of Puget Sound, went 2-0 with a 2.47 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings of work.
Bells teammate Chase Illig was selected league MVP, while Holden Powell joined Yake on the second team. Other Bells receiving honorable mention recognition were: Trevor DeLaite, Max Flower, Brendan McClary, Zach Pettway, Austin Pinorini, Arman Sabouri and Kyle Stowers.
