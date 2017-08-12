Ferndale celebrates its favorite sons one more time with block party

For one more day, they were the big men in town – heroes to both young and old.
Ferndale took one more chance to celebrate its 12U baseball team – champions of the Cal Ripken World Series – Saturday afternoon with a block party. The City of Ferndale, along with Chihuahuas Family Mexican Restaurant and the Leader Block Wine Company will be offering food and invite the public to celebrate.
There was plenty to celebrate.
The team returned to town from Clemmons, North Carolina, Friday night, just over 24 hours after their dramatic 6-4 victory over Cedar Cliff, Pennsylvania, in championship game. The win was the team’s 36th summer in 38 games. Along the way to to the title, they won a Northern Washington state title and a Pacific Northwest Region crown.
The roster included Dylan Strom, Isaiah Carlson, Landen Hatchett, Andrew James, Conner Walcker, Hunter Jones, Tipton Bundy, Giovanni Contreras, Jordan Mason, Jacob Mason, Lane Oostra and Sean Morrison. The team is managed by Bill Hatchett and coached by Dean Oostra and Hank Schwarz.
Comments