The City of Ferndale announced that it will hold a block party for the Cal Ripken World Series champion Ferndale 12U baseball team Saturday afternoon.
The City of Ferndale announced that it will hold a block party for the Cal Ripken World Series champion Ferndale 12U baseball team Saturday afternoon. Bill Hatchett Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The City of Ferndale announced that it will hold a block party for the Cal Ripken World Series champion Ferndale 12U baseball team Saturday afternoon. Bill Hatchett Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Community Sports

We can’t seem to get enough of these guys; here’s another chance to celebrate them

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 11, 2017 5:11 PM

For those who missed out on the informal welcome home for the Cal Ripken World Series champion Ferndale 12U baseball team Friday evening, don’t worry there’s still plenty of time to celebrate the boys and their accomplishment.

The City of Ferndale Friday announced that it will hold a block party to celebrate the team and its championship from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. The city will be closing Second Avenue for the community celebration.

The city, along with Chihuahuas Family Mexican Restaurant and the Leader Block Wine Company will be offering food and invite the public to celebrate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 2:41

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:24

From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend 1:07

Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend

View More Video