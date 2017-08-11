We can’t seem to get enough of these guys; here’s another chance to celebrate them

For those who missed out on the informal welcome home for the Cal Ripken World Series champion Ferndale 12U baseball team Friday evening, don’t worry there’s still plenty of time to celebrate the boys and their accomplishment.
The City of Ferndale Friday announced that it will hold a block party to celebrate the team and its championship from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. The city will be closing Second Avenue for the community celebration.
The city, along with Chihuahuas Family Mexican Restaurant and the Leader Block Wine Company will be offering food and invite the public to celebrate.
Comments