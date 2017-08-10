This team has only lost twice all summer; now, a little pay back will land them a World Series title

The Ferndale 12U baseball team will play for the Cal Ripken Major 60-foot World Series title on Thursday in Clemmons, North Carolina.

Ferndale beat Washington Park, Rhode Island, 11-7 Wednesday in the semifinals of the tournamennt after banging out 13 hits. Isaiah Carlson and Dylan Strom both hit home runs in the game, bringing Ferndale’s total to 17 in seven World Series Games. Strom picked up the win from the mound, while Landen Hatchett, Carlson and Andrew James all pitched in relief in the win over the New England Region champions.

Ferndale will face Cedar Cliff, Pennsylvania, in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. (PDT) for the tournament title.

According to a post on Clemmmons World Series Facebook page, the game will be streamed live. The Leader Block Wine Co. (2026 Main St.) in Ferndale announced via its Facebook page, that have the game streaming live and will have have “drink and food specials.” All net proceeds, according to the post, will go to the team to help pay for the team’s trip to North Carolina.

Cedar Cliff is one of only two teams to beat Ferndale this summer, when the two teams met in the opener of pool play Aug. 3. Ferndale jumped out to a lead in that game, but watched Cedar Cliff score seven runs in the sixth to grab a 7-1 win.

Ferndale, which has won six straight since that loss and enters the championship game with a 35-2 record, won a Northern Washington state title last month in Mount Vernon before claiming a Northwest Regional title July 22 in Meridian, Idaho.

The team is attempting to be the first from Washington to win a Cal Ripken Major 60-foot World Series title since West Lewis County in 2009.

The roster includes Strom, Hatchett, Carlson, James, Conner Walcker, Hunter Jones, Tipton Bundy, Giovanni Contreras, Jordan Mason, Jacob Mason, Lane Oostra and Sean Morrison. The team is managed by Bill Hatchett and coached by Dean Oostra and Hank Schwarz.

GOOD LUCK to a local Ferndale 12U team playing in the Cal Ripken World Series Championship Game tonight! ⚾️



Story: https://t.co/zURz0aNnZj pic.twitter.com/Szny6xguf4 — Bellingham Bells (@bhambells) August 10, 2017