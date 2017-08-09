How would Ferndale fare in the quarterfinals of the Cal Ripken World Series?

The Ferndale 12U baseball team moved one step closer to a national title late Tuesday, beating Crownpoint, Indiana, 12-2 in the quarterfinals of the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina.

Ferndale, the Northern Washington state and Northwest Regional champions, pounded out 10 hits in their victory over the Ohio Valley Region champions, including home runs by Isaiah Carlson, Andrew James, Jordan Mason and Jacob Mason. Dylan Strom and Landen Hatchett teamed up to limit Crownpoint to two hits and two runs, as Strom got the victory.

Ferndale moves on face New England Region champion Washington Park, Rhode Island, in the national semifinals on Wednesday evening.