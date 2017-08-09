The Ferndale 12U baseball team beat Crownpoint, Indiana, 12-2 in the quarterfinals of the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina.
The Ferndale 12U baseball team beat Crownpoint, Indiana, 12-2 in the quarterfinals of the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina. Bill Hatchett Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Ferndale 12U baseball team beat Crownpoint, Indiana, 12-2 in the quarterfinals of the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina. Bill Hatchett Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Community Sports

How would Ferndale fare in the quarterfinals of the Cal Ripken World Series?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 09, 2017 4:39 PM

The Ferndale 12U baseball team moved one step closer to a national title late Tuesday, beating Crownpoint, Indiana, 12-2 in the quarterfinals of the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina.

Ferndale, the Northern Washington state and Northwest Regional champions, pounded out 10 hits in their victory over the Ohio Valley Region champions, including home runs by Isaiah Carlson, Andrew James, Jordan Mason and Jacob Mason. Dylan Strom and Landen Hatchett teamed up to limit Crownpoint to two hits and two runs, as Strom got the victory.

Ferndale moves on face New England Region champion Washington Park, Rhode Island, in the national semifinals on Wednesday evening.

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 2:41

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:24

From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend 1:07

Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend

View More Video