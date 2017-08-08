The Ferndale 12U baseball came away with a 10-4 victory over Cal Ripken World Series host Clemmons, North Carolina, Tuesday in a game that was postponed by rain.
Community Sports

Not even rain and lightning could slow down this Whatcom County team

By David Rasbach

August 08, 2017 3:06 PM

The Ferndale 12U baseball team had to wait a few extra hours, but ended pool play at the Cal Rikpen World Series on a positive note with a 10-4 victory over tournament host Clemmons, North Carolina, Tuesday morning in a game that was postponed from Monday due to rain and lightning.

Ferndale, which earlier this summer won North Washington state and Northwest Region championships, concluded pool play 3-1, earning the No. 2 seed out of the Americans pool. The team will head to the single-elimination quarterfinals Tuesday evening, when it will face National pool No. 3 seed Crownpoint, Indiana – the Ohio Valley Region champions.

Against Clemmons, Isaiah Karlsson picked up the win after 2 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout pitching. Jacob Mason, Andrew James, and Giovanni Contreras came on in relief and combined to allow just four hits. The offense, meanwhile, pounded out 17 hits, including home runs by Isaiah Carlson, Dylan Strom, and Jordan Mason.

