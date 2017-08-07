The Ferndale 12U baseball team bounced back with a pair of pool-play wins over the weekend at the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina.
Community Sports

This Whatcom County baseball team still has plenty of fight left

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 07, 2017 4:06 PM

After a tough loss in its opener, the Ferndale 12U baseball team bounced back with a pair of big pool-play wins over the weekend at the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina.

Ferndale shut out Southwest Region champion Clark County, Arkansas 15-0 Saturday. Dylan Strom and Landen Hatchett combined on a three-hit shutout, while the offense belted six home runs. Andrew James and Strom each had two homers, while Isaiah Carlson and Jordan Mason each had one.

A day later, Ferndale blasted Midwest Plains Region champion Galena, Kansas, 15-1. Carlson pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball, and James came on to finish the game. Carlson led the way at the plate with a home runs and five RBI.

Ferndale will wrap up pool play Monday evening with a game against the Southeast Region champion and tournament host from Clemmons.

