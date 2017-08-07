This Whatcom County baseball team still has plenty of fight left

After a tough loss in its opener, the Ferndale 12U baseball team bounced back with a pair of big pool-play wins over the weekend at the Cal Ripken World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina.
Ferndale shut out Southwest Region champion Clark County, Arkansas 15-0 Saturday. Dylan Strom and Landen Hatchett combined on a three-hit shutout, while the offense belted six home runs. Andrew James and Strom each had two homers, while Isaiah Carlson and Jordan Mason each had one.
A day later, Ferndale blasted Midwest Plains Region champion Galena, Kansas, 15-1. Carlson pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball, and James came on to finish the game. Carlson led the way at the plate with a home runs and five RBI.
Ferndale will wrap up pool play Monday evening with a game against the Southeast Region champion and tournament host from Clemmons.
