These two Ferndale seniors represented the U.S. playing rugby in Ireland last month

A pair of Ferndale senior multi-sport standouts were selected to represent the United States playing rugby in Ireland as part of the Eagle Impact Rugby Academy select team last month.
Cole Semu and Alex Cleary, who both play for the Chuckanut Bay youth rugby team and Washinghton Logggers all-star team, were two of 28 players chosen from across the country who were selected to the team and got to train at the U.S. Military Academy’s Anderson Rugby Complex in West Point, New York, before heading to Ireland to face the Ulster Academy U17s twice in Belfast and Leinster Academy U17s once in Dublin.
Semu and Cleary both attended a High School All-Americans camp in Arizona last year, where they caught the eye of those selecting the roster for the Eagles. Each also is listed among the top 50 high school prospects at their position – Semu at center and Cleary at flanker – by florugby.com.
While in Ireland, the EIRA went 2-1, beating Ulster 12-7 on July 22 and 29-24 Saturday, but losing to Leinster on July 27.
“This has been a great experience,” Cleary told florugby.com following the final match on Saturday. “I have never been in environment where I’ve learned so much. The best rugby I’ve played has been on this tour, by far, and it really helps to have these players around me. It’s been amazing.”
