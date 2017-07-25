Guess where this talented Ferndale baseball team is headed next

The Ferndale 12U baseball team won the Cal Ripken Major 60-foot Northwest Regional Tournament title Saturday in Meridian, Idaho, and is now preparing to head to Clemmons, North Carolina, for the Cal Ripken World Series.
Ferndale, which won the Northern Washington state title earlier this summer to advance to the regional, beat Co County, Idaho, 8-6 in the semifinal. Co County took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but in the top of the sixth, Landen Hatchett and Jordan Mason reached base, and Dylan Strom’s two-out, three run homer proved to be the difference. Hatchett ended up picking up the win on the mound, while Strom pitched the bottom of the sixth to get the save.
Ferndale then beat Meridian 12-4 in the championship game. Strom was the winning pitcher in that game, with Hatchett, Andrew James and Isaiah Carlson pitching in relief. Carlson hit a solo home run, and Strom hit another three-run homer.
On Friday, Ferndale beat the Kennewick Americans 8-1 and Meridian 10-1 in pool play. Against Kennewick, Hatchett was the winning pitcher and James came on in relief. Carlson hit a solo homer, and Connor Walker hit a three-run blast. In the second game, Strom was the winning pitcher and was followed by Carlson, James and Jacob Mason. Carlson had a three-run homer, giving him four in Ferndale’s four pool-play games.
The team is scheduled to leave for North Carolina on Aug. 1 and will not return until Aug. 11. The team has set up an account at gofundme.com to help raise funds to offset some of the travel costs for the team and families. The campaign has an announced goal of $25,000.
Ferndale heads to the World Series with a 29-1 record, and the roster includes Strom, Hatchett, Carlson, James, Mason, Walker, Hunter Jones, Tipton Bundy, Giovanni Contreras, Jordan Mason, Lane Oostra and Sean Morrison. The team is managed by Bill Hatchett and coached by Dean Oostra and Hank Schwarz.
