Mount Baker wrestler Emma Bruntil receives the gold medal after winning the 59 kilogram division at the 2017 Junior Pan American wrestling championships held Saturday in Lima, Peru. Bruntil last week won a 138-pound freestyle national title in Fargo, N.D.
Community Sports

July 24, 2017 4:22 PM

Winning one national title wasn’t enough for her; so she helped add a second

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Mount Baker senior Emma Bruntil capped off a busy week in Fargo, N.D., in grand style last weekend with a pair of national titles.

Bruntil won her third individual national title by claiming the 138-pound freestyle crown at the U.S. Marine Corps Cadet and Junior Nationals, pinning Colorado’s Jerzie Estrada in 4 minutes, 32 seconds in the championship match.

The national title came on the heals of her winning the 2016 and 2017 Junior Folkstyle national championship. She also won a gold medal at the Junior Pan American wrestling championships last month in Peru.

As if that weren’t enough, Bruntil Sunday helped Washington beat seven-time champion California by one point in the Women’s Junior Dual final at Fargo. Bruntil, who was wrestling at 144 pounds, scored a 10-0 technical fall over Julia Padilla in 5:11 to help Washington beat California Red 33-32 and claim the state’s second national dual title.

Earlier this year, Bruntil won a WIAA 135-pound state title, backing up a 130-pound title she won while wrestling for Nooksack Valley a year earlier. She’ll look to join some pretty exclusive company in state history by winning her third WIAA state title this winter during her senior season.

