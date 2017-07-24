Winning one national title wasn’t enough for her; so she helped add a second

Mount Baker senior Emma Bruntil capped off a busy week in Fargo, N.D., in grand style last weekend with a pair of national titles.
Bruntil won her third individual national title by claiming the 138-pound freestyle crown at the U.S. Marine Corps Cadet and Junior Nationals, pinning Colorado’s Jerzie Estrada in 4 minutes, 32 seconds in the championship match.
The national title came on the heals of her winning the 2016 and 2017 Junior Folkstyle national championship. She also won a gold medal at the Junior Pan American wrestling championships last month in Peru.
As if that weren’t enough, Bruntil Sunday helped Washington beat seven-time champion California by one point in the Women’s Junior Dual final at Fargo. Bruntil, who was wrestling at 144 pounds, scored a 10-0 technical fall over Julia Padilla in 5:11 to help Washington beat California Red 33-32 and claim the state’s second national dual title.
Earlier this year, Bruntil won a WIAA 135-pound state title, backing up a 130-pound title she won while wrestling for Nooksack Valley a year earlier. She’ll look to join some pretty exclusive company in state history by winning her third WIAA state title this winter during her senior season.
