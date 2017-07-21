The Ferndale 12U baseball team started the Cal Ripken 12U 60-foot Northwest Regional Tournament with a pair of wins Thursday in pool play.
Community Sports

July 21, 2017

How would Ferndale fair on the first day of the Northwest Regional?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

The Ferndale 12U baseball team started the Cal Ripken 12U 60-foot Northwest Regional Tournament with a pair of wins on Thursday in pool play at Meridian, Idaho.

Ferndale, which last week claimed the North Washington state title, first beat Langley, B.C. 10-1, thanks to a strong start from Landen Hatchett and good relief appearances by Andrew James and Giovanni Contreras. Every batter in the lineup got at least one hit, except for one, who drew a pair of walks. Isaiah Carlson’s solo home run in the first kick started the offense.

In an afternoon game, Ferndale beat Calgary, Alberta 12-0 in four innings. Contreras picked up the win with Carlson and Conner Walcker pitching in relief. Carlson also hit another solo homer in the first of that game.

Pool play was scheduled to continue Friday against Kennewick and Meridian, Idaho.

