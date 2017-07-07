Bellingham amateur golfer Jake Koppenberg discusses his second trip to the U.S Amateur on Friday, Aug. 7, at Bellingham Golf and Country Club as he prepares for the event that rewards the winner with entries in three of the four professional Majors. Video by Joshua Hart / The Bellingham Herald joshua.hart@bellinghamherald.com
Bellingham amateur golfer Jake Koppenberg discusses his second trip to the U.S Amateur on Friday, Aug. 7, at Bellingham Golf and Country Club as he prepares for the event that rewards the winner with entries in three of the four professional Majors. Video by Joshua Hart / The Bellingham Herald joshua.hart@bellinghamherald.com

Community Sports

July 07, 2017 11:37 AM

Will the third time be the charm for this Bellingham golfer?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Bellingham golfer Jake Koppenberg parred the first hole of a sudden-death playoff Thursday on the Rope Rider course at the Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum to claim the final qualifying spot of a U.S. Amateur qualifier.

Koppenberg finished tied for third behind Chris Crisologo (69-71–140) of Richmond, B.C., and Charles Reiter (65-76–141) from Palm Desert, California, with Mercer Island’s William Mansfield and Beijing’s Yuxin Lin. Koppenberg shot a first-round 69 and a second-round 74 on the par-72 course for a two-round total of 1-under 143.

The former Western Washington University golfer, who set Great Northwest Athletic Conference scoring records in 2008 and 2009 and still volunteers as an assistant golf coach for the Vikings, previously qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2008 and 2015. This year’s tournament will be held Aug. 14-20 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, and the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

View More Video