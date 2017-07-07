Will the third time be the charm for this Bellingham golfer?

Bellingham golfer Jake Koppenberg parred the first hole of a sudden-death playoff Thursday on the Rope Rider course at the Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum to claim the final qualifying spot of a U.S. Amateur qualifier.
Koppenberg finished tied for third behind Chris Crisologo (69-71–140) of Richmond, B.C., and Charles Reiter (65-76–141) from Palm Desert, California, with Mercer Island’s William Mansfield and Beijing’s Yuxin Lin. Koppenberg shot a first-round 69 and a second-round 74 on the par-72 course for a two-round total of 1-under 143.
The former Western Washington University golfer, who set Great Northwest Athletic Conference scoring records in 2008 and 2009 and still volunteers as an assistant golf coach for the Vikings, previously qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2008 and 2015. This year’s tournament will be held Aug. 14-20 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, and the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.
Big congratulations to current WWU Assistant Coach Jake Koppenberg on qualifying for the 2017 US Amateur at Riviera! pic.twitter.com/0xGNJZ5LVB— WWU Men's Golf (@WWUMGolf) July 7, 2017
