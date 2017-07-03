This BBST 17-year-old made a splash at the U.S National Championships

Bellingham Bay Swim Team member Emma Carlton finished 10th in the 50 meter butterfly – the highest finish by swimmer under the age of 18 in the event – at the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championship Trials last week in Indianapolis.
Carlton, a 17-year-old from Mount Vernon High School who swam in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim Trails, finished second in the B-Final with a time of 27.21 seconds.
Carlton also finished 55th in the 100 butterfly preliminaries (1:01.31), 68th in the 50 freestyle preliminaries (26.47) and 92nd in the 100 backstroke preliminaries (1:04.02) at the meet.
Comments