Trio of area athletes advance to regional Junior Olympics

A trio of runners from the Bellingham-based Ready-Set-Go Sprinters earned trips to the regional Junior Olympic meet during the qualifying rounds last weekend at the Southwest Athletic Complex in Seattle.
Landon Sturdevant won the 13-14 year-old 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 9.60 seconds and took first in the 1,500 with another personal-best time of 4:32.35. Josh Bates’ personal best time of 57.86 in the 13-14 400 was good enough for fourth and he finished eighth in the 200 in 25.97 seconds. Carter Birade finished seventh in the 13-14 200 hurdles with a personal-best 30.25 seconds and sixth in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best 18.20.
The trio, who all will compete in the regional meet in Spokane in two weeks, also joined with Cameron Chase to finish third in the 4x400 relay.
Comments