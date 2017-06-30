Ready-Set-Go Sprinters Cam Chase (from left), Carter Birade, Josh Bates and Landon Sturdevant celebrate finishing third in the 4x400 relay in the qualifying rounds for the regional Junior Olympics
Community Sports

June 30, 2017 1:00 PM

Trio of area athletes advance to regional Junior Olympics

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

A trio of runners from the Bellingham-based Ready-Set-Go Sprinters earned trips to the regional Junior Olympic meet during the qualifying rounds last weekend at the Southwest Athletic Complex in Seattle.

Landon Sturdevant won the 13-14 year-old 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 9.60 seconds and took first in the 1,500 with another personal-best time of 4:32.35. Josh Bates’ personal best time of 57.86 in the 13-14 400 was good enough for fourth and he finished eighth in the 200 in 25.97 seconds. Carter Birade finished seventh in the 13-14 200 hurdles with a personal-best 30.25 seconds and sixth in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best 18.20.

The trio, who all will compete in the regional meet in Spokane in two weeks, also joined with Cameron Chase to finish third in the 4x400 relay.

  Comments  

Sports Videos