Would the second round of the U.S. Senior Open be kinder to Blaine’s Keith Henderson?

The first major golf tournament experience for Blaine’s Keith Henderson came to an early end, as the former Loomis Trail Golf Course head pro shot an 11-over par 81 during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open Friday at Salem Country Club, in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Keith Henderson Philip A Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

The 81 followed up a first-round 77 from Thursday and left Henderson 18-over for the tournament – left him well outside the projected cut once play was suspended Friday. Henderson is currently tied for 149th in the 156-player field, with only a handful of players yet to complete second-round play.

Henderson, who was in the second group to tee off on the 10th hole Friday, carded bogeys on the first, second, fourth and ninth holes for a front-nine total of 39. He then scored double-bogey on three of his final six holes, sandwiched around another bogey.

For the tournament, Henderson carded one birdie and 14 holes over par.