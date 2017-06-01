After 12 years, this race is returning to Whatcom County this summer

Bellingham will once again have an Olympic-distance triathlon this summer, as Brandon Nelson Partners will present the Lake Whatcom Triathlon July 15.
The revived triathlon will begin on the beach at Bloedel Donovan park with a 1,500-meter (0.9-mile) swim along the north shore of Lake Whatcom. It will be followed with a 40-kilometer (24.9-mile) bike ride along the shore of the lake before a challenging climb up Y Road and back and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run through the trails of Whatcom Falls Park.
Race weekend will include a Friday night expo that is open to the public on the lawn behind the Bloedel Donovan Community Building, according to a press release.
Longtime Bellingham residents may recall the original Lake Whatcom Triathlon, which was last run in 2005. In 2004, pro triathletes came to the area to compete in the Erin Baker’s Breakfast Cookies ITU International Triathlon to qualify for the Summer Olympic Games and other ITU events. The race drew top pros, such as Olympic medalist Sheila Taormina and Bellevue’s nationally-ranked Joe Umphenour. In recent years, according to the release the Homemade Cookie Tri and Homemade Pie Tri have kept the spirit of the race alive.
Athletes of all levels are welcome to participate in the event, which will be led by race director Marc Blake. The race will be chip timed.
The race will be capped at 300 entrants. Entry fees are $95 for individuals and $140 for relays and jump up $10 after June 15.
The Lake Padden Triathlon, which is put on by the City of Bellingham and features a half-mile swim, 21-mile bike ride and 5.2-mile run, is scheduled for June 24.
