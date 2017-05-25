What did the Bellingham Warriors accomplish for the first time since 2005?

The Bellingham Warriors high school lacrosse club advanced to the state championship match with a 15-5 semifinal win over at Vashon on Wednesday. Pictured are: (front row) Logan Hewitt, Ryan Kittinger, Hayden Terrell, Caleb Vanderyacht, Liam Swanson, Jacob Alvarez, Rylan Nauta, (back row) assistant coach Will Ruth, head coach Tyler Ferrar, Jackson Zerba, Levi DeYoung, Garrett Sorenson, Owen Brands, Henry Spilker, Jackson Hoppis, Aiden Rowland, Grayson Atwell. Kristyana Mansfield Courtesy to the Bellingham Herald