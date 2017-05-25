What did the Bellingham Warriors accomplish for the first time since 2005?

The Bellingham Warriors high school lacrosse club advanced to the state championship match with a 15-5 semifinal win over at Vashon on Wednesday. It marks the first time Bellingham has advanced to the championship match since 2005.
The Warriors (16-4), who this season are just made up of players from Bellingham and Squalicum high schools, will now face Seattle Academy in the championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. Bellingham beat Selah 13-0 in the first round of the state playoffs, before topping White River 18-11 in the quarterfinals.
The Warriors got six goals and two assists from Jackson Zerba Wednesday night, while Levi Deyoung had three goals, Garrett Sorenson had two goals and two assists and Jacob Alvarez had two goals. Goalie Caleb VanderYacht made nine saves.
