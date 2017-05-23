Finishing fifth at Clay Court nationals was impressive until what she accomplished last week

Ann Whitney, a member at the Bellingham Tennis Club and Fairhaven Fitness, last week won a national title in the Women’s 55 and Older Division at the USTA’s National Indoor Championships in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Whitney had to win four matches to claim the title, accoring to BTC Assistant Manger/Tennis Director Matthew Iwersen, and she “worked really hard to get this accomplishment.”
It’s not the first time this year that Whitney has had a strong showing on the national stage, as she placed fifth at the USTA’S National Clay Court Championships about a month an a half earlier.
