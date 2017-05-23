Ann Whitney returns a shot against Anissa Swift in the Women’s Open championship match of the 2011 Bellingham City Open. Whitney last week won a national title at the USTA National Indoor Championships in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ann Whitney returns a shot against Anissa Swift in the Women’s Open championship match of the 2011 Bellingham City Open. Whitney last week won a national title at the USTA National Indoor Championships in Cincinnati, Ohio. David Rasbach The Bellingham Herald File
Ann Whitney returns a shot against Anissa Swift in the Women’s Open championship match of the 2011 Bellingham City Open. Whitney last week won a national title at the USTA National Indoor Championships in Cincinnati, Ohio. David Rasbach The Bellingham Herald File

Community Sports

May 23, 2017 5:00 AM

Finishing fifth at Clay Court nationals was impressive until what she accomplished last week

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Ann Whitney, a member at the Bellingham Tennis Club and Fairhaven Fitness, last week won a national title in the Women’s 55 and Older Division at the USTA’s National Indoor Championships in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Whitney had to win four matches to claim the title, accoring to BTC Assistant Manger/Tennis Director Matthew Iwersen, and she “worked really hard to get this accomplishment.”

It’s not the first time this year that Whitney has had a strong showing on the national stage, as she placed fifth at the USTA’S National Clay Court Championships about a month an a half earlier.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden 1:28

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden
See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade 1:16

See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade
Paddlers Cup a wet, wild, watery adventure 0:53

Paddlers Cup a wet, wild, watery adventure

View More Video

Sports Videos