This Whatcom County team won a state title Sunday, but hopes that’s only the beginning

The Whatcom FC Rangers Girls Under 13 Gold team won the Washington Youth Soccer President’s Cup title on Sunday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwilla.
The Rangers had to battle from behind in Saturday’s semifinal against Crossfire Premier G04 B to force the game to penalty kicks and eventually advanced with a 3-2 win. In Sunday’s title match, the Rangers took control of the game early and beat Seattle United G04 Samba 3-0.
By winning the tournament, Whatcom FC qualifies for the U.S. Soccer Region IV President’s Cup, which will be held June 12-18 in Salt Lake City, where they will play for a chance to advance to the National President’s Cup final in Auburndale, Florida.
The team is coached by Rob Knowles, who is assisted by Payton Fowler and Winnie Rosbach. Team members include: Amanda Davis, Amelia Rosbach, Callie McEachran, Ellie VanBerkum, Emily Monks, Emma Schmella, Evelyn Keay, Gabriela Blanco, Kristina Roby, Laney Sivret, Madeline Schumacher, Maren Werny, Maria Pagnotta, Mazy Wright, Mimi Baydek and Paige Simons.
