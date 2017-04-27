Bellingham golfer Koppenberg places sixth at Champion of Champions

Bellingham’s Jacob Koppenberg placed sixth at the Washington State Golf Association’s Champion of Champions Men’s Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at the Home Course in Dupont.
Koppenberg shot rounds of 73 and 72 to finish 1-over for the tournament, 4 strokes behind winner John San of Hoquiam. Koppenberg claimed $150 for his finish.
Lynden’s Willy Scholten (74-78–152) finished tied for 17th in the tournament, while Bellingham’s Bill Hager (74-81–155) tied for 24th and Blaine’s James Dempsey (77-81–158) tied for 29th in the Senior Men’s division.
