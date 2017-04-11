They avenged a loss from last year and earned a trip somewhere they’d never been before

One year after being knocked out of the playoffs by the University of Oregon, the Western Washington University women’s lacrosse club got its revenge with a 14-13 overtime victory over the Ducks Sunday in the Northwest Women’s Lacrosse League championship game in Seattle.
The win sends the Vikings to their first Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association National Championships, which will be held May 10-13 in Salt Lake City.
Junior midfielder Sarah Wyrick scored the game-winning goal four minutes into sudden-death overtime Sunday after senior goaltender Sheri McCarty made a crucial save to keep the match tied.
WWU (11-1) beat Oregon State 23-11 in its first game at the league championships on Saturday, as freshman Haley Johnson scored seven goals.
Johnson, who had three goals against Oregon, finished the season as the league’s top goal scorer with 43, while Wyrick finished first with 23 assists, including two last weekend. McCarty was selected the league’s goaltender MVP, while junior Amelia Chirichigno was selected midfielder MVP.
