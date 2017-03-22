Bellingham Bells add more local flavor to 2017 WCL roster

Former Squalicum baseball standout Ernie Yake has agreed to play this summer for the Bellingham Bells during the 2017 West Coast League season.
Yake is a freshman at Gonzaga, where the infielder is expected to redshirt.
Before joining the Bulldogs, Yake was one of the top players in Whatcom County. At Squalicum as a senior last spring, Yake hit .525 with 24 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases, earning Northwest Conference MVP and first-team All-State honors. Yake was a two-time All-State selection and three-time All-NWC honoree with the Storm. Yake also played Legion ball for Bellingham Post 7, racking up 53 runs scored and a .470 average during last summer.
“Ernie is fun to watch,” Bells general manager Stephanie Morrell said. “As a player, he’s incredibly athletic and versatile. Beyond that, he is a hard worker and a great teammate. Ernie is a great addition to the roster who will really help the Bells this summer.”
Yake joins second-year Bell Josh Zavisubin – a Sehome product – on the Bells this summer. Bellingham is scheduled to open its season June 2 when it hosts the Gresham GreyWolves at Joe Martin Field.
