BBST coach wins regional award

Bellingham Bay Swim Team coach Sean Muncie was selected Pacific Northwest Swimming Coach of the Year at the 2017 Speedo Spring Senior Sectional March 19 in Federal Way.
Muncie has directed the Bellingham Bay Swim Team since 2011. Though the team has only 130 swimmers, it has 16 swimmers ranked among the top 200 in their events in their age groups from 11 to 17.
“Getting BBST to this point has been a team effort by all the coaches, swimmers, and parents on BBST,” Muncie said in a BBST release. “We are all invested in the swimmers and in creating something larger than ourselves. It’s another win for the team.”
