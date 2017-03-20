Which Whatcom County golf course will host a qualifier for the U.S. Senior Open?

The Bellingham Golf and Country Club once again has been selected as a sectional qualifying site for the United States Golf Association’s Senior Open Championship later this spring.
BGCC is one of 34 golf courses in 27 states selected to host the first round of qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open Championship, which will be held June 29-July 2 at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts. Bellingham has hosted qualifying events for a number of different USGA events, including the U.S. Senior Open in 2009.
Bellingham will host its 18-hole qualifying tournament this year on June 12 – one of five courses to host qualifiers on the final day of sectional qualifying. The first sectional will be held May 15 in Dearborn, Michigan.
Comments