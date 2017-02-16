Bellingham skaters help Washington Wild claim hockey titles

A pair of Bellingham hockey player helped the Washington Wild 19U and 14U Rep AA teams from the Western Washington Female Hockey Association win the 14th Annual 2017 MLK Girls/Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament Championship title in January at San Jose, California.
Allison Reeb had a breakout weekend for the 19U AA team, scoring 10 goals and recording two assists in five games. She had two hat tricks in the tournament, both against the Colorado Select, including one in the tournament championship game.
Halle Hansen also had a strong weekend for the 14U AA team, recording four goals and an assist in five games.
Both Reeb and Hanson also are going to Colorado in June to represent Washington state in a competitive multi-district evaluation camp, where elite skaters will be selected to move on to a national evaluation camp.
