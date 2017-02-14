Which Mt. Baker snowboarder is making a name for himself on the world scene?

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest