Which Mt. Baker snowboarder is making a name for himself on the world scene?

Glacier’s Hank Kennedy, an 18-year-old regular at Mt. Baker Ski Area, won the men’s snowboarding title at the Freeride Junior World Championships held Feb. 4 in Andora.
Kennedy was one of 60 riders from around the world who was invited to compete for the most prestigious title in junior freeride.
According to a report on freerideworldtour.com, Kennedy linked two clean airs at the top and bottom of his ride with a speedy line to impress the judges. Kennedy claimed first, beating out countryman Tucker Pratt and third-place Liam Rivera from Mexico.
“I feel amazing,” Kennedy told freeworld.com. “I couldn’t be happier to have stayed on my feet the whole time. Just really stoked to have put down a solid run ... no regret ... just left it all out there ... stand up, drop in.”
It’s the second straight year Kennedy has competed in the event.
Comments