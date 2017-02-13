Mindnich, Haines claim top titles at Legendary Banked Slalom

Nils Mindnich, a 21-year-old from Stowe, Vermont, claimed the Pro Men’s title at the 31st Annual Mt. Baker Ski Area Legendary Banked Slalom with a time of 1 minutes, 13.22 seconds during Sunday’s final.
Stephane Haines, a 29-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., won the Pro Women’s division with her time of 1:18.50. Rob Kingwill, a 41-year-old from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, won the Pro Masters crown in 1:16.63, while Sequim’s Barrett Cummins won the Pro Women Masters division title in 1:22.90.
Whatcom County winners included Bellingham’s Calvin Patterson in the Older Amateurs (1:17.28) and Glacier’s Zoe Vernon in the Women Amateurs (1:24.33).
Other division winners were: Megan Fraser (Next Gen Girls), Wyatt Cline (Next Gen Boys), Juliette Pelchat (Junior Girls), Finn Finestone (Junior Boys), Draden Gardner (Young Amateurs), Sara Niblock (Women Masters), Scott Reynolds (Masters), John Kaiser (Mid Masters) and Luke Edgar (Grand Masters).
Comments