Whatcom County Umpires Association seeking softball umpires

The Whatcom County Umpires Association is seeking softball umpires for the upcoming season.
Umpires work youth, junior high, high school, men’s, women’s and co-ed fastpitch and slowpitch games locally, and there are opportunities to travel to work tournaments out of town. Umpires are independent contractors and are paid per games worked.
Experience with the game of softball is preferred, although not a requirement. Officiating sports experience also is preferred.
The association provides comprehensive training on rules and mechanics, with the first training session scheduled for Feb. 11.
If interested or for more information, call Steve Hoffman at 360-303-0265
