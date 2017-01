Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

Carson Lehnert of Blaine, 12, hit halfcourt shots at the buzzer – twice – in games against Stanwood and Anacortes on Saturday, Jan. 21 while playing for his AAU basketball team. Carson's feat was aired on ESPN's SportsCenter when the national network aired its Top 10 plays the next day.