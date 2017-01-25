This Blaine sixth-grader hits two buzzer beaters and gets on ESPN

It’s not every day a 12-year-old from Blaine makes it onto SportsCenter’s Top 10, a daily highlight reel on ESPN.
But that’s what happened to Carson Lehnert of Blaine, who hit halfcourt shots at the buzzer – twice –on Sunday while playing for his AAU basketball team against Stanwood and Anacortes.
His father, Robert, a Blaine teacher and middle school basketball coach, tagged ESPN and some Seattle TV stations on Twitter. Cody’s incredible shots were on TV the next day.
“I was up late watching ESPN Monday night when the SCTop10 came on,” Robert Lehnert said in an email. “I watched thinking there was no way it would be on since I hadn’t heard anything from ESPN, but I was WRONG. :-) I ran and got my wife out of bed to see it, and then we did the rewind and record. I told Carson about it the next morning.”
Carson has been playing basketball since he was a toddler, according to his dad, and first started playing organized basketball in in a Kindergarten-3rd grade league for Blaine Boys & Girls Club. He practices the halfcourt shots from time to time.
@espn @SportsCenter #SCTop10 Carson Lehnert 6th grade AAU Blaine, WA back to back games same day pic.twitter.com/PniDUwRUwK— Robert Lehnert (@Hoopaholic69) January 22, 2017
