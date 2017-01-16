Sehome graduate to rejoin Bellingham Bells for 2017 season

The Bellingham Bells announced Monday that they had re-signed Sehome graduate Josh Zavisubin for the 2017 West Coast League baseball season.
Zavisubin is preparing for his junior season pitching for the University of Puget Sound.
Last year, he joined the Bells on a 10-day contract to open the season, but ended up staying on the roster throughout the summer and had a large impact, compiling a 4-1 record and 2.57 ERA with two saves in 20 appearances. He struck out 27 and walked just 11 in 35 innings of work and made three postseason appearances in Bellingham’s run to the WCL Championship Series.
“Josh was instrumental to our success in 2016,” Bells’ general manager Stephanie Morrell said in a release. “He is a fierce competitor who always gives his team the best chance to win. He’s also a great teammate who represents our franchise very well. It is always really special when we are able to have a locally grown athlete join our team. We couldn’t be happier to have Josh represent his hometown for a second summer.”
The Bells are scheduled to open the season June 2, when they host Gresham at Joe Martin Field.
