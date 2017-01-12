Lynden to host rough stock rodeo Feb. 11

The Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center will host the Laurel Farm and Western Supply Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo Feb. 11 in Lynden.
The top 20 cowboys and cowgirls from the Pacific Northwest and Canada in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing have been invited to compete for $20,00 in prize money. Some contestants previously qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.
The event will be held indoors at the heated Washington Tractor Area, and gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Advance ticks are $15 and are available at Laurel Farm and Western Supply (325 W. Laurel Road, Bellingham). Tickets at the gate cost $18, and children 5 and younger are admitted for free.
Comments