Community Sports

January 12, 2017 1:04 PM

Lynden to host rough stock rodeo Feb. 11

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

The Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center will host the Laurel Farm and Western Supply Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo Feb. 11 in Lynden.

The top 20 cowboys and cowgirls from the Pacific Northwest and Canada in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing have been invited to compete for $20,00 in prize money. Some contestants previously qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.

The event will be held indoors at the heated Washington Tractor Area, and gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Advance ticks are $15 and are available at Laurel Farm and Western Supply (325 W. Laurel Road, Bellingham). Tickets at the gate cost $18, and children 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Related content

Community Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud

View more video

Sports Videos