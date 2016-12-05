Which Whatcom County golf hole was honored as one of the best in the Northwest?

Pacific Northwest Golfer magazine has selected the 11th hole at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club in Blaine as one of its Great Holes of the Northwest in its November 2016 issue, the course announced Monday.
The publication annually recognizes four holes around the region with the honor.
“Pacific Northwest Golfer is the voice of the golf industry in the region, so this is a real honor for us,” said Brett Eaton, Semiahmoo’s PGA Director of Golf. “We strive to provide pristine playing conditions at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club for our members and guests, and it’s incredibly rewarding to have our signature hole recognized by a trusted golf publication.”
Semiahmoo’s 11th is a short (371 yards from the green tees) par-4 that doglegs to the right, with water along the right side and a thumb sticking out into the fairway in front of the green, providing a challenge for all levels. Golfers have the option of laying up well short of the water off the tee or trying to play it closer to shorten their approach shot to a narrow green protected in front and back by bunkers. The further right a player goes off the tee, the narrower the window for approach.
“It’s the kind of hole you plan for, wait for and think about since early in the front nine,” Pacific Northwest Golfer wrote about the hole in its article.
Semiahmoo opened in 1987 as the first course Arnold Palmer designed in the state of Washington and has frequently been ranked among the top 10 Best Courses You Can Play in the state of Washington by Golfweek Magazine. The course has hosted qualifying tournaments for the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Senior Open championships in recent years.
